Chimborazo Prefecture begins paving in four sectors of San Andrés

MANAGEMENT

Paving works begin in four communities of the San Andrés parish in Guano, as part of the road project promoted by the Chimborazo Prefecture in the 10 cantons of the province. The project contemplates the intervention in 1.4 km, which benefits the communities: Pulinguí, La Silveria, San Rafael de Chuquipogyo and Tuntatacto.

In the company of local authorities, beneficiaries and the general public, the symbolic act of laying the first paving stone was carried out.



From the provincial institution, an analysis has been carried out on the importance of this intervention in the four sectors:

The Pulinguí road is a strategic section that crosses the town center and allows us to connect the beneficiaries with the roads that go to 4 corners and to Balzacón; La Silveria, under an articulated work with the mayor of Guano, the Municipality has delivered the materials to fix the central court and the Prefecture contributes with a section of paving stones 9 meters wide that includes a parking area next to the court.

San Rafael de Chuquipoggio from the paved road that comes from Urbina, with an average width of 7.00 m on the intervened road; and in Tuntatacto, the Prefecture finances the section surrounding the central square of the community, a road that enhances the Cultural Heritage of the community and facilitates the mobility of students who attend school, use the shopping plaza or go to church major. Juan Pablo Cruz, Prefect of Chimborazo, indicated that these road projects are being carried out with planning, thinking about the progress of the entire Chimboracense territory.

“During all this time, despite the low budget and a pandemic, we prioritized all the resources for the road issue. In this case, neither in the study nor in the conception of the project has an economic counterpart been requested; this is free. I rule for everyone, this road will improve the conditions of all their families, they will have safer and easily accessible roads, ”he said.

With an investment of more than 190 thousand dollars, works will be carried out: excavation and leveling of the road; base placement for the pavement structure; construction of curbs and berms; paving of the road according to plans and location details; placement of transversal grids and channels to capture rainwater; construction of a cyclopean concrete wall in the bypass of the track; construction of road drains to evacuate rainwater; and elevation of sewage wells at the final level of the project.

For his part, Pedro Congacha, president of Tuntatacto, said he was very grateful for the work and commitment to families in these four sectors. “Responsible people demonstrate their work until the last day of their administration, that is what you are doing, doctor, congratulations for keeping your word and for giving dignity to all of us.”

The event ended with the symbolic placement of the first paving stone, together with the residents and beneficiaries of this important road. The works have already started and they will soon be delivering 1.4 km of paved road.