After signing an agreement, residents of Añelo lift the blockades

Neighbors of the area of ​​the plateau of Añelo cut central routes for Vaca Muerta, Routes 7 and 17. The Director of Security, Chief Commissioner Claudio Vinet, indicated that at noon the blockade of the 7th had been liftedbut they were still at 17 because a dialogue table was opened. Finally, after signing an agreement, this cut was also lifted and traffic in the area was released.

Point by point the details of the agreement that ends with the cuts

After 7:00 p.m., the Secretary General and Public Services, Ing. Leonel Dacharry and the mayor of Añelo, Milton Morales They signed the agreement minutes resulting from a meeting of several hours and which included an intermediate period. What was agreed by point.

FIRST: The Government of the Province informs the residents that there is a commitment with the Secretary of Energy of the Nation, to sign the agreements for the financing and execution of the natural gas work, in the Barrio La Meseta de Añelo. In this sense; The Government of the Province agrees to start the works from June 20 of this year, with provincial funds.

SECOND: The Government of the Province of Neuquén undertakes to continue with the fifty percent (50 %) of the total amount of the invoices, with a limit of seventy thousand pesos ($70,000), without having a limit on the level of income of the family group, until they have the aforementioned network, whose survey will be in charge of the Management Unit Provincial, for the application of the aforementioned Subsidy and motivated by each user, within the first fortnight of June 2023, for their comparison of the information provided by the Local Municipality. In this proposal enter the invoices whose expiration operates in the month of July 2023 (consumption of the month of May 2023).

THIRD: The Government of the Province of Neuquén undertakes to execute the projects referred to in Note No. 228/23, of 05/23/2023, Low Voltage Electric Power Supply and Public Lighting to the sector of the street called Subida de los Patrias, in the town of Añelo and in accordance with USRE Note No. 230/23, of 05/24/2023, the provision of Electricity Supply and Public Lighting to several neighbors in the sector called La Esperanza in the Town of Añelo, with respect to and detailed in the Low Voltage Line, Public Lighting and Others, whose project was prepared and evaluated in accordance with the Technical Regulations and General Standards for the Project and Execution of Electrification Works and the Regulations of the Argentine Electrotechnical Association . In another order, residents are informed that in relation to the work: “New Electrical Infrastructure for the Urban, Productive Zone and Public Lighting in the town of Añelo” (sector called La Isla Grande de Añelo, (second stage), public lighting , from the roundabout of the Hotel Da Vinci, to the Eco Hotel and from there along Avenida Manuel Belgrano, to the Barrio La Meseta de Añelo, by Provincial Route 17 and the 274 lots of the Barrio la Meseta de Añelo), it is located in award process, having completed the bidding process, agreeing to a progress meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

ROOM: The protesters pledge to lift the measures of force that they have been carrying out in the blockade of Provincial Route No. 17 continued

Ascent of the Homelands, from the city of Añelo. Likewise, the residents represented here agree not to carry out any forceful measure until June 22, 2023, the instance where the commitments assumed in these minutes will be evaluated.

QUINTO: In the roadblocks carried out on the date, carried out by the self-convened Neighbors, represented here, they will not have legal prosecution or criminal proceedings against the residents involved, according to the telephone consultation made to the Chief Prosecutor Dr. Pablo VIGNAROLI.

Earlier, in dialogue with «Arranquemos» by RIO NEGRO RADIO, this morning Vinet had warned that the neighbors they were evaluating making a third cut in the area of ​​Fortín de Piedra, on Routes 1 and 17, in the west access. But, for now, Álvarez said they won’t.

Vinet had detailed that the current cuts were located on the Route 7, at battery 3and on the RUta 17, on the “ascent of the Patrias”.

The chief commissioner pointed out that the closure of Route 17 began after midnight, in the plateau sector, which affects heavy traffic going to the Loma Campana sand plant. He added that, around 5, the second blockade was established, of Route 7at the exit to San Patricio del Chañar. The latter is the one who rose as a sign of goodwill.

At the cut of Route 7, at the height of battery 3, a long line of trucks formed. (Gentleness).-

The commissioner clarified that police personnel had been arranged in both courts and that Prosecutor’s Office was informed in this regard, so they awaited the corresponding indications.

The uniformed man indicated that the residents are asking for provincial authorities with whom they signed an agreement at the end of October 2022, but for the moment there was no contact from officials.

“They state that they have a proposal to be able to lift these cuts since They understand that it is not a work that is going to be done overnightbut, well, in the meantime they are going to continue with these cuts, “he developed.

Roadblocks in Vaca Muerta: residents will continue until they speak to officials

one of the neighbors who was in court, Nicolás Álvarez, explained that the deadlines for completion of the gas work had expired, scheduled for the end of May. assured, in BLACK RIVER RADIOwhich are 480 families affected.

According to Álvarez, only the Nation funds were sent, with which the niches were built. He recalled that in October they met with Leonel Dacharry, Secretary General of Government and Public Services, and Marianina Domínguez, Secretary of Security.

“From what I understand, the municipality has tried to intervene, but has not received a response either,” he added.

He expressed that they understand that the work cannot be carried out quickly, but that they look for a solution to face the winter.

Roadblocks in Vaca Muerta: how the claim began

The roadblocks carried out this Wednesday by neighbors are nothing new in Añelo. They have carried them out to demand that road safety measures be applied and for water works, especially for the new development sector, located on the plateau.

One of the most recent was It was carried out at the end of October last year due to the high electricity rates charged by the Neuquén Provincial Electricity Entity (EPEN). They explained that their high consumption responded to the need for heating because they did not have the natural gas network.

This protest was raised with the signing of an agreement in which the provincial government promised to carry out a gas project for 180 families, to later complete the total of 640 families. At that time, it had been indicated that the term for its execution would be 30 days and the entire project was expected to be completed by the end of May this year.

Also a subsidy in the EPEN rates had been agreed for families from the La Meseta, Mirador and La Esperanza neighborhoods. A similar agreement could be the one that lifts the current cuts.

Regarding the remittances of funds from the Nation, Nor is it new that local governments manifest non-compliance. Also in October of last year, in a meeting with neighbors, the Ombudsman’s Office and the president of EPEN, Francisco Zambón, Mayor Milton Morales had communicated the lack of accompaniment in the gas works by the national government and had assured that “from the Province promised to advance the funds to carry it out».

