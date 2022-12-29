Home Entertainment After the 7-year itch, Myolie Wu and Li Chengde flashed to celebrate the bronze wedding-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Myolie Wu and Li Chengde celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary yesterday, and each posted their wedding photos on social media platforms. (Taken from Myolie Wu’s Weibo)

(Hong Kong news on the 29th)Myolie Wuwith husbandLi Chengde(Philip) got married in 2015 and has three sons after marriage. He shares family photos on social media from time to time. Yesterday was the 7th wedding anniversary of her and her husband Li Chengde, the two of them uploaded their wedding photos on the social networking site early this morning to celebrate “copper wedding”。

Myolie Wu dated Li Cheng for 3 months and got married immediately. Before marriage, Li Chengde was even labeled as a “playboy”. However, after 7 years of family life, Li Chengde also became a good father of the Gu family. People have also passed the 7-year itch!

On the 7th wedding anniversary, apart from the beautiful photos of the two enjoying the dinner, they also posted the wedding photos taken that year. Myolie Wu wrote: “The 7th anniversary copper wedding, like copper, will not rust.” The last sticker of a blown kiss, and then Li Chengde also posted a post saying: “Celebrating the 7th anniversary with Mrs. Lee.” PO posted a sticker of clinking glasses, the sweet interaction is quite enviable. Artist Chen Farong left a message of blessing: “Congratulations.” Many netizens also wished them happiness forever.

Myolie Wu has been happy in love. In recent years, she has moved to China and has done well in her development. She has been on the stage of the Spring Festival Gala for two consecutive years. In 2020, she will serve as the host of the Spring Festival Gala in the Greater Bay Area. The sketch “Happiness to Spring” was well received.

This year, because of participating in the variety show “Riding the Wind and Waves 3”, it caused a lot of topics. At the same time, it launched the drama “Story under the Lion Rock” from 18 to 65 years old. The acting skills are amazing, and the love and career are full marks. It is definitely a victory in life. Group.

Li Chengde posted a photo from her husband’s perspective. (taken from IG)
Myolie Wu posted a photo from his wife’s perspective, and the two only had each other in their eyes. (taken from Weibo)
Myolie Wu has a happy family and a smooth career, which can be called the victory group in life. (taken from Weibo)

