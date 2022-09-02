The summer hit drama “Agarwood is like crumbs”, the closing ceremony of the finale, many viewers are also preparing to start the finale as soon as possible, hoping that the finale will bring you more surprises!

Among them, the emotional line of the evil god Xuanxiang and Tao Ziqi also affects the hearts of the audience and friends.

The Evil God Xuanxiang’s favorite woman is Tao Ziqi. In order to show his heart, he once split the Eye of Ten Thousand Demons in half, and gave the half to Tao Ziqi. After Tao Ziqi’s death, she even tried every means to resurrect Tao Ziqi, but in the end she couldn’t get her sincerity. Xuanxiang was also infatuated with the wrong payment, and he couldn’t love it. He only had Tao Ziqi in his eyes, and he couldn’t see the goodness of other women.

The evil god Xuanxiang is played by Fu Fangjun. Fu Fangjun uses his strength to interpret various characters, especially the contrast of the villain.

He is Tang Feng, the jade-faced killer in “Autumn Cicada”, Xiao Chengyao, the Prince of Dasheng in “Chang’an Nuo”, Han Ding in “Song with the King”, and Yang Rong, the cabinet chief assistant in “Mountains, Rivers and Moons”.

Whether it is Xuanxiang or Liu Weiyang, the closest character to them is Wuzhiqi, the left envoy of the Demon Domain in “Liu Li”, which is impressive, and Fu Fangjun’s performance is also remarkable. This time, one person plays multiple roles, and his acting skills have been unanimously recognized by many “passers-by”, and there are countless fans!

The roles played by Fu Fangjun are all supporting roles, but his performance is very layered, and every supporting role radiates light under his devotion. Although there is no protagonist halo, they are all distinctive and impressive. Looking forward to bringing us more and better characters in the future!

