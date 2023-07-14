Home » Aguas Rionegrinas warned about false employees who deceive users in Cipolletti
Aguas Rionegrinas warned about false employees who deceive users in Cipolletti

by admin
The state company Aguas Rionegrinas issued a statement and clarified what jobs its employees can do. This arose from different insecurity events that occurred in Cipolletti and are related to scams.

The company clarified that its staff You are not allowed to enter any dwelling and at no time will it be requested.

As detailed, this clarification arises from the fact that events have occurred in Cipolletti in which: «People posing as employees of Aguas Rionegrinas, would be showing up at homes“They confirmed from the company.

Due to these facts, they detailed the characteristics of the employees who work for the company: “It is important to say that the staff of Aguas Rionegrinas is always identified with institutional clothing with a logo and that when attending work on public roads, it is always done with official vehicles“, they reported.

Aguas Rionegrinas: Employees cannot carry out transactions outside the offices

The company clarified that “when billing or any notification is delivered It is always left at the door and at no time is it required to enter the house«.

They also explained that employees are not allowed to enter the homes for repairs, “since the internal pipes are the responsibility of the user,” they commented.

They further confirmed that the employees they cannot carry out transactions outside the Commercial Offices. That is why the free telephone line 0800 999 4827 is available for inquiries or complaints.


