Tiki González announced that the 8 deputies from Alto Paraná will meet today to analyze requests from the citizens

The legislators from Alto Paraná will deal with health, education and security.

The 8 deputies from Alto Paraná will meet this Friday for lunch, where they will schedule citizen claims, with the aim of responding according to priorities, as announced by deputy Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken (ANR). Among the claims, they will prioritize what concerns health, education and security, in this order, added the Franconian politician. He announced that the request to have neonatal ICUs in Alto Paraná is already underway.

Although this government has little left, the first conversations with the Minister of Health, Julio Borba, have already been held, but most likely, the request will materialize in the next government, Tiki clarified. “For this Friday the 8 deputies agreed to have lunch and minutes before we are going to meet to analyze the citizen requests. We will prioritize health, education and safety. The request to have Neonatal Intensive Care is already under way. The Minister of Health, Julio Borba, is already aware of it, although since we are in a transition stage, I think, rather, that the next government will provide answers. In any case, we are going to force ourselves, the 8 deputies, so that this citizen request is carried out as soon as possible, ”he clarified.

The Colorado legislator said that, in previous conversations with his other 7 peers, there is an intention to respond to community needs and for this, they plan to meet with departmental councilors, as well as with municipal ones, in order to respond to the claims of the themselves, he said. “This will be our first official meeting; but, we have already been talking to each other and we agree that we are going to meet with businessmen, merchants, municipal and departmental councilors, in order to join forces and respond to the needs of the different sectors and districts. We will be in permanent communication with the governor-elect. All together we are going to be more useful to the citizenry than divided and the 8 deputies have already talked about that. Our objective is to improve the quality of life of all Paraná people, all the representatives of Alto Paraná are in this spirit, ”he remarked.

He maintained that the most effective tool is dialogue and, as such, all Alto Paraná legislators agree that they will activate a mechanism that can ensure and guarantee responses to so many citizen needs, he said. “The 8 deputies agree that we have to contribute our grain of sand, It is no longer time for quarrels or political differences. We must all fight for the department and that is our main mission, we already talked about that and dialogue will be our tool to make solutions to these problems viable. Our commitment is with our people and that is what we are going to focus on; I think that all the deputies of the department agree on that, ”he stressed.