Original title: Ahn Qi-hyun’s new song “Eyes On You” bursts out with mature beauty and exudes sexy charm!

Teaser photo of Ahn Qi-hyun’s 4th full-length album “Eyes On You”

Teaser photo of Ahn Qi-hyun’s 4th full-length album “Eyes On You”

Sohu Korean Entertainment News “Legendary Sensual Singer” Ahn Qixuan’s new song “Eyes On You” showed a mature and charming performance.

Ahn Qihyun’s title song “Eyes On You” on the 4th full-length album is an R&B song that combines tight drum beats and relaxed strings.

Meanwhile, the new song ‘Eyes On You’ compares the happiness felt during the exclusive time of the two to dancing together in a night scene. The performance is expected to attract attention by combining the sexy and mature dance with the soulful atmosphere of the song.

Ahn Qi-hyun was the first to reveal the title song stage at ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS @HUMAN CITY_SUWON’ and ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS @TOKYO’, and showed a sensual performance, which received a warm response.

In addition, An Qixuan’s regular 4th album “Eyes On You” will be released on major domestic and foreign music websites such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music at 5:00 pm (Beijing time) on September 7, and will also be released on the same day. Release a physical album.Return to Sohu, see more

