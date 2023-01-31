Home Entertainment Alaïa 2023 Summer and Autumn Collection Show
Alaïa 2023 Summer and Autumn Collection Show

Creative director Pieter Mulier launched the Alaïa 2023 summer and autumn series, exploring the fashion connotation of Alaïa in depth, and interpreting the structure, psychology and soul of the brand with ready-to-wear. The collection focuses on the fundamentals of fashion, with unreserved creativity. Sculpting the shape of the fabric with iconic architectural designs, the ready-to-wear is crafted to follow the contours of the body. The architectural concept is transformed into the presentation of accessories, and fashion accessories are interpreted with tangible concepts. A tiny pin in the hands of a craftsman can also be awe-inspiring.

Line design is a universal principle in the fashion industry, and Alaïa’s new season focuses on interpreting the charm of ready-to-wear and accessories with curves. The curves are precise and natural, revealing the inherent sensual lines, blooming the elegant charm of women.

The ready-to-wear, known for its curves, is a constant reminder of Alaïa’s DNA. Tracing Alaïa’s brand history in clothing fabrics and discovering the unique identity inherent in the brand. The future design of Alaïa will also uphold this feature, making the fabric closely fit the body shape, like a woman’s second skin.

The French word maison can also express the concept of a house or home, whether material or spiritual, and home is an important part of Alaïa. Different from Alaïa’s previous shows in Paris, this time in order to convey the concept of home, Pieter Mulier invited guests to visit his home in Antwerp, Belgium. The space of home is like clothing, intimate and personal. Home is built for life, and life gives life to home.

After the big show, Pieter Mulier invited the distinguished guests to a dinner at the Antwerp Royal Museum of Art (KMSKA). The Royal Museum of Art Antwerp (KMSKA) is the largest art museum in Flanders, housing famous masterpieces from the Flemish Primitive School and the Antwerp Baroque period, to modern works by Rik Wouters, Henri de Braekeleer and René Magritte artwork.

Video Director: Shayne Laverdiere
制作：Bureau Betak/Bureau Future/Isabelle Verreyke
Casting: Ashley Brokaw
Makeup: Pat McGrath
Hairstyle: Duffy
Soundtrack: Soulwax

