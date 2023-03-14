President Alberto Fernández appointed lawyer Verónica Gómez, who worked as an adviser to the Buenos Aires City Ombudsman’s Office and was president of the socialist bloc of the Buenos Aires Legislature, as head of the Anti-Corruption Office, as officially reported.

The new head of the OA fills the vacancy left after the resignation of Félix Crous, in December of last year.

Gómez developed her career in various areas of the public sphere: she was General Director of Employment and Training of the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and, until now, she worked as an adviser on Constitutional Law, Human Rights and Gender in the Buenos Aires Ombudsman.

In addition, Gómez was a legislator for the city and served as president of the Socialist Party bloc between 2005 and 2009.

She also fulfilled functions as an adviser in the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation

Gómez graduated as a lawyer from the Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires, in 1996, with a diploma of honor; and she took postgraduate courses in Constitutional Law and Human Rights (University of Palermo), and in Gender and Law (UBA).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

