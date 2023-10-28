Alberto Fernández closed his trip this Friday to Uruguay by visiting Pepe Mujica

Closing the trip he made this Friday to Uruguay, President Alberto Fernández spent the last minute with former president José “Pepe” Mujica, at his farm on the outskirts of Montevideo, an occasion in which the Casa Rosada press noted that both They discussed the situation of their countries and addressed issues related to regional integration.

The farm of Mujica and his wife, the former senator Lucia Topolanskyis located in the Rincón del Cerro area, and after the visit and the photos released of the meeting, Fernández spoke with the press of the neighboring country, reaffirming the importance and value that Mercosur has in the continental future.

Fernández, along with Mujica and his wife, former senator Lucía Topolansky. (TELAM PHOTO)

“It is worth listening to ‘Pepe’ on that point, because for many years he worked and continues to work and preach the need and importance of regional integration,” said Fernández.

The meeting with Mujica took place after the Argentine president maintained, at noon, a meeting with his peers from the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou; and from the Republic of Paraguay, Santiago Peña Nieto; in the presidential residence of Suárez y Reyes, in the Prado neighborhood of the central-western area of ​​Montevideo; for advance in the organization of the opening matches of the 2030 Centennial World Cupwhose inaugural matches will be held in these three countries, in commemoration of the first World Cup held in 1930 and which Uruguay won in a legendary final with Argentina.

Mujica, 88, was president of Uruguay between 2010 and 2015, for the Frente Amplio, and is currently leader of the Popular Participation Movement (MPP), a left-wing political group in his country.

