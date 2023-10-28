Sonos sound systems: Get great prices now at the flash sale

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

Sonos is one of the absolute top manufacturers when it comes to sound systems. The speakers deliver rich and intense sound, so you can enjoy music, films and games even more. If you want to equip your home with several components, it is worth buying one of them Sonos-Soundsysteme. Now even more so: The smart home retailer Tink is currently running a flash sale in which several bundles are drastically reduced. You can find out what top deals you can get here.

Read too

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100: These are the top deals for WiFi speakers

Sonos sound systems: Save big on home theater sets during the flash sale

Sonos offers high quality that comes at a price. Normally you have to dig deep into your pockets for premium speakers. Every now and then there is a worthwhile promotion – for example the flash sale from Tink. Flash sale means: The offers are only online for a very short time. So you should hurry up and strike quickly. Because that Promotion only runs until October 29, 2023 or only while stocks last.

Bonus promotion: Some home theater bundles also come with an Amazon Echo Show 5 for free. Individually, this usually costs around 65.00 euros. The smart display is a control center, personal assistant and the best entertainment in one device!

The following bundles are definitely worth the price:

Components included: two Sonos Era 300 Wi-Fi speakers, a Sonos Arc soundbar with voice control, a Sonos Sub Gen 3 Wi-Fi subwoofer Integrated microphone Functions: streaming, hands-free system, AirPlay 2, voice assistant (Alexa) Components included: two Sonos Era 100 Wi-Fi Speakers, a Sonos Arc soundbar with voice control, a Sonos Sub Gen 3 WiFi subwoofer Extensive Sonos sound system for room-filling sound Functions: streaming, hands-free system, AirPlay 2 Components included: two Sonos One SL speakers, a Sonos Arc soundbar with voice control, a Sonos Sub Gen 3 WiFi subwoofer For small to medium-sized living rooms Multiroom function

Read too

Protect against burglars now and buy smart security bundles at top prices Components included: a Sonos Beam Gen 2 TV soundbar, a Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer Room-filling 3D sound with Dolby Atmos Perfectly tuned Sonos sound system in a compact size Components included: two Sonos One SL WLAN speakers (starter set) As a stereo pair in one room or as a multiroom set for several rooms Uncomplicated control (supports Apple AirPlay 2)

One thing is clear: Sonos sound systems ensure first-class and, above all, room-filling sound in your home. Whether films, television, games or music – there should be the right home cinema set for every requirement. The speakers included can also be integrated into the sound system or used as a multiroom version. This means that if you want to hear something different in one room, that’s no problem. In any case, you can’t go wrong with the Sonos Flash Sale at Tink, because the prices are currently the best on the internet.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit