Alberto Fernández suspended an act with Massa while they ask him to pardon CFK

The Frente de Todos is anything but waterproof: Alberto Fernandez y Sergio Massa They were going to share an act today in the province of Buenos Aires, but the head of state suspended the meeting due to the rain that affects the AMBA. In decisive hours for the Elections 2023 and hours before the act of Cristina KirchnerJudge Juan Ramos Padilla He asked the president to attend Plaza de Mayo tomorrow and announce the pardon of the vice president.

The head of the Palacio de Hacienda had planned to visit the Tierras Altas de Malvinas Argentinas sports center at 11:30 a.m., in the north of the Buenos Aires suburbs, to celebrate the implementation of the “1,000 Connected Popular Neighborhoods” program. The meeting was scheduled to be led by Fernández, who finally gave up due to the orange alert.

These territorial and operational actions that are directed by the National Communications Entity (ENACOM) aim at development of connectivity infrastructure in low-income neighborhoods with the premise of guaranteeing internet service, characterized as essential. Together with Massa will be the head of ENACOM, Claudio Ambrosini; the Buenos Aires Minister of Infrastructure and Public Services, Leonardo Nardini; and the mayor of Malvinas Argentinas, Noelia Correa.

Gildo Insfrán seeks to unite the PJ: he met with Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa

The meeting was going to take place at a time of confusion in the coalition, where the president is asking for primaries to settle the space candidate and Massa assures that such a competition would further weaken him in the face of society.

On the other hand, indirect messages appear. The Head of State said in an interview with Radio 10 that he had declined his candidacy to combat inflation, an encrypted message that slipped that you cannot be a candidate and have an executive position in a very poor economic context.

Massismo’s response came in at least two messages: when he said that the coalition “can’t get another quilombo” and also in the letter that the Renewal Front issued this week, where he called Fernández as president of the Justicialista Party to discuss ” the best electoral strategy” possible.

Massa’s FR demanded that Alberto Fernández convene a political table for the elections

The request of a judge related to Kirchnerism for Alberto Fernández

The magistrate Juan Ramos Padilla He used his Twitter account to make a particular request to the President, within the framework of the May 25 event where Kirchnerism will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Néstor Kirchner’s inauguration as Head of State.

“ALBERTO @alferdez: Tomorrow would be a great historic day for the Homeland and for voice, if with greatness and courage, evoking Peron who did it with Balbin, you announce the PARENT for CFK and MILAGRO. You would go down in history as one of the greats Presidents who complied with their people”, requested Ramos Padilla in reference to the Vice President and Milagro Sala, the former leader of Tupac Amaru who was convicted of corruption in Jujuy. For sector K, however, it is a political dam.

Tweet by Ramos Padilla asking for the pardon of Cristina Kirchner.

It is not yet clear, however, if Alberto Fernández will be in Plaza de Mayo, where the main speaker will be the person who chose him to head the Frente de Todos formula in 2019 and with whom he now has no communication.

For now, he summoned the Peronists to attend with a strange message: “5/25/2003 changed history. The arrival of Néstor Kirchner began a path of moral reparation, social justice and human rights. On his 20th anniversary, I call on everyone to honor him in Plaza de Mayo and listen to his life partner, @CFKArgentina. #NéstorNosUne”.

GI/ff