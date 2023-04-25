Alberto Fernández would like Robert De Niro to play him in a movie about his life

In the interview given this Monday, April 24, by the president Alberto Fernandez, he was jokingly asked which actor he would like to play him in the event that his life was made into a movie. Given this, Fernández assured that I would choose Robert De Niro.

“One of those I admire? Robert De Niro”the head of state did not hesitate to respond in a report with Mex Urtizberea for National Rock Radio.

The president also recounted that when he was a child he participated in school events, in which he played a grenadier for General José de San Martín and also acted as a clown.

Alberto Fernández broke the silence after his decision not to go for his re-election

This is the first public appearance of Alberto Fernández after announcing, last Friday and hours before the meeting of the National Council of the Justicialista Party, that he will not compete in the internship of the Frente de Todos in August through an eight-minute video that he called “My decision”.

Throughout the dialogue with the actor and comedian, the head of state reviewed the alternatives of the Frente de Todos in the face of the national elections, and was moved to recall an episode with a relative of Covid victims, who was later criticized.

ag / ds