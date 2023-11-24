alice + olivia Announces Joint Capsule Series Inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “King Pleasure” Exhibition

alice + olivia Launches New Jean-Michel Basquiat Capsule Series

New York fashion brand alice + olivia has announced the release of a new joint capsule series inspired by the late famous graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “King Pleasure” exhibition in New York. The collection, consisting of 17 items, is set to launch on November 20th and will be available at the brand’s retail stores, official website, and global distributors.

This is not the first time that alice + olivia and the Basquiat estate have collaborated. Their first joint series was released in November 2016 and achieved unprecedented success, with overwhelming positive reception from customers and fans of the artist.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, a famous American graffiti artist in the 1980s, explored multi-faceted cultural phenomena including music and pop culture. His use of rich and bright colors, as well as the skillful combination of words and patterns, was his way of expressing art and culture, presenting art historical and creative innovation. This artistic style perfectly aligns with the core of “Encourage Self Expression” advocated by alice + olivia, leading to the second collaboration between the two entities.

The joint series features symbolic elements of Basquiat’s work, including crowns, bold colors, and patterns. The collection includes button-down shirts, collared sweaters, shirts, dresses, skirts, and jackets, all featuring iconic Basquiat designs.

Stacey Bendet, CEO and Creative Director of alice + olivia, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating that “Bringing Jean-Michel Basquiat’s creations to life in a completely new way was a dream come true.”

Among the highlights of the collection is the “He Was Crazy” 1979 series, which presents the blue elements, newspaper clipping decorations, and black tape patterns of the original work. The “Unbreakable” 1987 series lays out the iconic text and patterns on flowing skirts and includes a tote bag. The “Two-Sided Coin” 1984 series reproduces Basquiat’s work using complex and bright colored beads on a motorcycle jacket.

Other themed series from Basquiat’s work “World Famous 1983,” “Pez Pispenser 1984,” “Lightning Bolt Icon 1982,” “Crown,” “Untitled 1982,” and “Untitled 1984” are also part of the capsule collection, featuring a variety of clothing and accessories that pay homage to the artist.

This new joint series aims to seamlessly bridge art and fashion, creating iconic images for those who value both equally. By bringing together the unique and iconic colors of Basquiat’s artistic style, alice + olivia and the Basquiat estate have created a stunning and exclusive collection that celebrates the art and legacy of the late artist.

