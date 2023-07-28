Alice + Olivia Unveils Vibrant and Artistic 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection at Beijing Preview Event

alice + olivia Presents 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection at CHAO Hotel in Beijing

Beijing, China – American designer fashion brand alice + olivia recently held a highly-anticipated new product preview event at the CHAO Hotel in Beijing, showcasing their 2023 autumn and winter series. The event aimed to bring the captivating and profound world of American fashion to Chinese fashion enthusiasts.

The iconic scene of the 2023 Autumn/Winter New York Fashion Week conference was recreated on site, transforming the space into a vibrant and colorful art gallery. With bold colors and high saturation, the event exuded the spirit of alice + olivia’s fashion brand.

During the preview, four iconic series including Collections, Classic, AO Jeans, and Gown were exhibited, each with their own unique designs. Breaking away from their signature feminine style, alice + olivia incorporated various elements of American fashion, utilizing textured fabrics, bright colors, and intricate details to create an ideal wardrobe for every fashionable woman.

One highlight of the event was the models wearing the main outfits from the 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection series scattered on the stairs. They showcased exquisite woolen garments, crisp suits, straightforward leather pieces, and rivet rock styles. The combination of wide woolen jackets and jeans created a strong and free style of self-expression. The collection also featured creative denim overalls, conveying the brand’s exclusive fashion statement for the season.

The event also showcased a collection of finely crafted dresses, including a handmade limited edition DENITA dress. Notably, the cascading lace on the dress was sourced from a fabric supplier with a long-standing history in the United States, highlighting alice + olivia’s commitment to quality and sophistication in American fashion.

From casual woolen suits to elegant skirts and glamorous dresses, alice + olivia caters to every woman’s fashion preferences. Every outfit freezes the highlight moment and interprets it with a unique sense of fashion and eclectic personality. The brand aims to empower women to confidently express themselves through rich colors, patterns, silhouettes, and accessories.

For alice + olivia, fashion goes beyond just clothes. The brand is dedicated to exploring the culture, stories, and femininity embedded in the fashion industry. With their core concept of “ENCOURAGE SELF EXPRESSION,” alice + olivia provides women with more possibilities to wear and creates a profound emotional connection with every customer.

The new product preview event in Beijing has undoubtedly reinforced alice + olivia’s position as a dynamic and innovative fashion brand that caters to the diverse needs of fashionable women around the world.

About alice + olivia:

alice + olivia is an American designer fashion brand known for its feminine and sophisticated style. With a focus on encouraging self-expression, the brand offers a wide range of products that empower women to confidently showcase their unique fashion tastes. With its commitment to quality and innovation, alice + olivia has become a leading name in the global fashion industry.

