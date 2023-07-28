ASUS ExpertCenter PN42: A Fanless, Ultra-Compact Mini Computer with Powerful Features

ASUS Introduces Fanless Mini Computer with Ultra-Compact Design

ASUS has unveiled its latest mini computer, the ExpertCenter PN42, which boasts an ultra-compact design and a fanless passive cooling system. The device offers an extremely quiet and dustproof mode, making it ideal for various applications such as signage, point-of-sale systems, KIOSK, and smart vending machines.

The ExpertCenter PN42 is equipped with either an Intel N100 or N200 processor and can support up to 16GB of memory. It features a PCIe Gen3 M.2 SSD for storage expansion and comes with dual 2.5GbE network ports and Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity. Its small form factor allows for more expansion options, making it versatile for different use cases.

The standard configuration of the ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 includes an Intel Processor N200 clocked at 3.4GHz, 4GB of DDR4 memory, and Intel UHD Graphics for display output. It also features a range of connectivity options, including two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports in the front, two USB 3.2 Gen1 and three USB2 ports in the rear, as well as 2.5G RJ45 network ports and Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

The compact size of the ASUS ExpertCenter PN42, measuring at 127.5 x 132 x 57.6mm, allows for easy handling and installation. It weighs just 1.0KG, lighter than most notebook computers, and its fanless design reduces noise and dust. The device is made of black plastic and features long grille openings on the top and sides for improved heat dissipation.

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 is available in two options – a package version and a barebone system. The package version comes with 4GB of memory and a 128GB SSD, while the barebone system requires users to install their own memory, storage, and operating system.

The mini computer also offers easy upgradability, with simple access to the memory and SSD by removing the bottom cover. It comes with a wall mount kit and a 65W transformer, providing VESA wall mount support for space-saving installation.

In terms of performance, the ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 achieved a single-core score of 272 points in CINEBENCH R20 with 4GB of memory, while the multi-core score reached 484 points. With 16GB of memory, the scores were slightly lower at 268 points for single-core and 533 points for multi-core. Despite the limitation of the 6W TDP, the device performed well in daily tasks, with fast boot speeds and smooth operation.

Overall, the ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 offers a compact and efficient solution for various applications, thanks to its fanless design, easy upgradability, and versatile connectivity options. Whether for business or personal use, this mini computer provides a powerful and reliable computing experience.

