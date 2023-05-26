OPPO captures the performance of the ROLAND-GARROS 2023 thanks to its imaging technology • Techzilla

Roland Garros 2023 will take place from 22 May to 11 June in Paris and OPPO will be premium partner of the tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

OPPO will once again capture the most exciting moments on and off the field using its professional imaging technology and sharing them with tennis fans around the world.

OPPO’s collaboration with Roland-Garros gave birth to the powerful connection between technology and sport, expanding the impact of this exciting sport around the world over the past four years. OPPO has used the best technologies of imaging professionale to immortalize athletes, fans and the best moments on and off the pitch.

Roland-Garros, the most prestigious clay event in the world, continues to inspire generations of tennis enthusiasts to follow their passion with greater positivity and confidence. OPPO’s professionalism and ability to create products with cutting-edge technology go perfectly with the performance seen on the playing fields. Together with Roland-Garros, OPPO hopes to allow fans to witness, live and share the most exciting moments of the tournament and to bring the fascination of this game to the whole world.

During the tournament, OPPO will once again host theRG x OPPO Photo Galleryshowcasing the most exciting moments captured by the latest flagship smartphoneOPPO Find N2 Flip. Furthermore, through the “Shot of the Day”, OPPO will share the best shot or video with fans every day through Roland-Garros digital platforms.

With its “Inspiration Ahead” brand proposition, OPPO will work closely with Roland-Garros to bring more passion and inspiration through its world-leading devices and technologies, enabling fans from all over the world to enjoy and participate in the better at this year’s tournament.

