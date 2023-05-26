Passenger arrested for opening emergency door just before landing in South Korea, plane with 194 passengers lands safely

A passenger who opened the emergency door just before landing in South Korea was arrested

194 Plane landing safely with passengers, videos go viral on social media

Seoul/New Delhi: 26/May

An emergency exit door by a passenger just before takeoff and landing in South Korea Emergency Exit Door#opened while the plane was still in the air. However, officials said that the plane landed safely. According to the Associated Press (AP), Asiana Airlines. Asiana AirLines# Of A321# Passengers on the Airbus plane tried to stop the passenger from opening the door but were unsuccessful as the door eventually opened partially. The transport ministry said the passenger has been detained.

This plane 194 After leaving Jeju Island an hour ago with passengers approx 12:40 It landed safely at Daegu Airport at 11:00 p.m. The sensational incident is being investigated. Among the passengers on the plane were teenage athletes who were on their way to participate in track and field events in Ulsan, another southeastern city.

Officials say they are questioning the passenger who opened the emergency door of the plane, but the passenger’s motive was not immediately known. The Guardian quoted an official as saying, “Police are investigating the incident.” It was when the passenger sitting near the emergency door said that he had touched its lever.”

An Asiana Airlines spokesperson told the media that the plane was minutes away from landing when a passenger sitting next to the emergency door opened a cover and pulled a lever, causing the door to fall almost off the ground. 200 The meter was opened up.

Two videos of the incident taken by the passengers on the plane have gone viral on social media. In it, it can be seen that the clothes and hair of some passengers are flying due to the strong winds entering the cabin through the open emergency door. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in this incident, but a few passengers were admitted to the hospital for breathing problems.

