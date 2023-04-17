Home » Alien Chicks release music video for ‘Candlestick Maker’ | Niche Music
England/London-based post-punk band Alien Chicks has released the music video for their new single ‘Candlestick Maker’ released on April 13th through Hideous Mink Records!

Directed by Louis Krommenhoek.

January’s single ‘Cowboy’ is Slow Dance, and now Hideous Mink with Opus Kink, Fake Turins, Black Bordello and others. It is a convincing sound and unique arrangement that crosses over individual labels.

They are planning to release their debut EP this summer, so it is a newcomer to keep an eye on for a while.

“‘Candlestick Maker’ is a live favourite – it always gets the mosh pit going at our gigs. It straddles a mix of different genres and is both playful and haunting, while also making you want to dance.”

Live Dates

19th Apr – The Lexington, London
29th Apr – MM Weekender Festival
12th May – Alternative Great Escape, Brighton (Hard of Hearing showcase)
19th May – The Windmill, London
20th May – Luck Juice Festival
1st June – 33 Oldham St, Manchester (The Rodeo Presents)
3-6th August – Outcider Festival, Somerset, UK
14th October – Twisterella Festival, Middlesbrough

