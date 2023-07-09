Home » All that is solid melts into air
by admin
Eduardo Marcowiecki, DAYS 5,081,473
Neuquen

45 years ago, we founded a company with my brother called Shapes and Colors.

The idea of ​​launching a business where all the ideas and learning received from parents and grandparents could be transferred gave us a vigorous impetus that was reflected in the speed with which the company grew.

Today, the country is different, it has changed for the worse and the vigor that characterized us young people at that time, also reflected in the country’s fledgling industry and in the dreams of those years, gradually disappears.

They went through many crises from the 70s to the present, and various ventures and ideas have allowed us to survive as a company to this day.

I think that a lot of work (internal and external) is needed from the Argentines and the ruling class, but both come together at a single point: “Ergo”, which means: go forward.

