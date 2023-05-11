“Almost my entire ankle broke” RIVER PLATE The Intransigent

Matías Kranevitter Return to River with great enthusiasm after what had been his departure at the end of 2015 and the truth is that the return was not at all as expected. In his first game he only lasted 8 minutes on the field because due to a kick he was given against La Calera Union he suffered a fractured ankle, for which he was unemployed for almost 5 months.

The return could not have been better since he was sitting on the substitute bench in the last Superclásico where River he was left with the victory by 1-0. On Wednesday, after the open-door training session, the midfielder spoke in the mixed zone and commented on how he went through the injury and how he feels about returning to the pitch.

“I am happy to be able to finish training, which is the hardest part. It was a nasty injury, I broke almost my entire ankle. I am gaining rhythm, I had my foot stopped for a long time, without stepping on it and without mobility. It costs a bit, but putting in to make the effort and trying to be up to par ”, he commented Kranevitter first of all.

Then he added: “I was and I am mentally strong. It was more difficult for me to catch the trot again. They put more screws in me than a door ha, put the leg back in and all that. Luckily the pain is going away ”, Tucu revealed that he had a long recovery and that now he hopes to be able to play again hand in hand with Demichelis.

“I have full confidence in DemichelisI shared the Selection with him, he is a very close person and he told me to continue training. I’m doing well, I’m picking up the pace. Seeing my teammates train was an extra motivation for me, to be by their side. I supported from my side and they are working very well. The one who does not play, he works harder to earn the position, ”he closed.