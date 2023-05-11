Home » Dior announced that the 2024 early spring resort series will be held in “Mexico City” | Hypebeast
Dior announced that the 2024 early spring resort series will be held in “Mexico City” | Hypebeast

After Dior chose the Gateway of India, a historical site in Mumbai, to hold its fall 2023 fashion show in March, it announced that the 2024 early spring resort series will be held in Mexico City.

Dior’s Cruise 2024 collection will revisit dreamlike cartography. Each season of the resort collection fashion, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of womenswear, celebrates the embodiment of the world‘s exquisite fabric craftsmanship and culture. The Dior 2024 early spring collection fashion show will be released on May 20, 2023 in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico.

Dior looks forward to paying tribute to the rich history of Mexican culture through this show. Maria Grazia Chiuri also hopes to use this “dialogue” to highlight the Mexican aesthetic art and representative figures that have been deeply rooted in Dior’s heart since 1947.

