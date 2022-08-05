iFLYTEK Suzhou Research Institute launches ancient style high-fidelity digital twin virtual human debut in “Gusu Suoji”

On August 4th, the public welfare short film “Gusu Suoji Tianxianzi” produced by iFLYTEK Input Method, iFLYTEK Suzhou Research Institute (hereinafter referred to as iFLYTEK Suzhou Research Institute) and Milouzhi STUDIO was officially launched. The voiceovers of the “Tianxianzi – Yusheng” in the film are all dubbed by iFLYTEK’s AI Suzhou dialect synthesis system. In addition, another surprise in the film is the ancient style high-fidelity digital twin virtual human first launched by Xunfei Research Institute, which uses Juguo entertainment artist Zhang Xiyue as the modeling prototype to create a second avatar in the digital world. The overall creation of the virtual human is also the first time that iFLYTEK Suzhou Research Institute has connected AI technology and film and television technology to create a high-fidelity twin image. Compared with common virtual humans, the team’s focus has shifted from “beautiful” to “more realistic”. ”, broadening the imagination space for the image of people in the future metaverse.

To create a twin image for a real person, firstly, the prototype character needs to enter the camera array composed of more than 100 high-level cameras. After the array system completes the collection of human body information within 0.1 seconds, the AI ​​algorithm is used for automatic modeling. According to different accuracy requirements , the modeling time can be adjusted accordingly. After the white model is initially generated, it is confirmed that the main feature information of the human body is complete, and a complete 3D human body model is completed at this time. “Gusu Suoji·Tianxianzi” is the final work of the AI ​​Suzhou dialect series of scenery short films. Previously, “Susu Suoji·Golden Clothes” and “Gusu Suoji·Lazy Thrush” have been released, which caused the whole network The upsurge of dialect protection has won the affirmation of academia, literature and art circles and Generation Z, and has seen the efforts made by a group of young people who love to generate electricity for the protection and inheritance of dialects. Mirage Chronicles follows the traditional literary and artistic style of the past, from the costumes to the art props in the film are designed according to historical data, and even found the Moxi Hall of the Suzhou Museum, which is completely modeled on the Song Dynasty. Persistence and “comparison with each other” of works have led to the birth of a series of high-quality works.

The real prototype of this virtual human is Zhang Xiyue, an artist under Juguo Entertainment, who is a well-known UP master of ancient Hanfu in the circle – “A Shi loves to eat braised pork”, who made a circle due to Hanfu, ancient style and restored makeup. Founded in 2015, Juguo Entertainment is committed to cooperation in the fields of artist brokerage, film and television development, brand projects, music copyright, etc. This time, it has cooperated with iFLYTEK Suzhou Research Institute to create Zhang Xiyue’s digital twin virtual human, which also takes a fancy to Metaverse. Upsurge, I hope to catch the Metaverse Express and actively embrace the new trend of technology with an open attitude.

Based on the technology of iFLYTEK headquarters, iFLYTEK SU Research Institute has carried out the development of high-fidelity digital twin virtual human semi-automatic and even fully automated production paths, expecting to break through the limitations of the technical black box. Anchoring the cultural travel industry track, on the hot land of Suzhou, blessed by thousands of years of culture, and landing more product imaginations. The virtual person in the short film appears in the corner of the ancient style “Fairy God”, which is gentle and elegant, and lifelike, but this does not limit the development of its application scenarios and the richness of functions. Whether it is to learn a skill, tell the story of Jiangnan well, and let more “Gen Z” young people rediscover the beauty of traditional art through her; In short, when technology is the skeleton and culture is flesh and blood, the possibilities are endless. In the future, “Yusheng” will gradually realize the imagination of Xunfei Research Institute and more partners, take root in its own vertical field, and find its own stage.