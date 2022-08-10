Milan is the city where you read the most, followed once again by Rome. The two main cities of the Peninsula are confirmed in the first two positions of the ranking of the main urban areas that do not want to give up the pleasure of reading.

To draw up the ranking was Amazon.it according to which, after Milan and Rome, Turin and Bologna follow. Further down there are Genoa, Florence, Naples, the Venetian Padua and Verona and, finally, the Julian capital and cradle of Umberto Saba, Trieste.

And if Palermo remains in eleventh position, Cagliari and Bari amaze with a leap forward, climbing to twelfth and fifteenth place respectively. Amazon then focuses on the genres preferred by readers of the cities on the list. Starting with the Milanese who focus on literature and literal studies and the Romans who have bought more books for children and teenagers. Turin, on the other hand, is tinged with oriental hues: the most widely read books are manga, the original comics from Japan, leaving thrillers in Bologna. The Genoese are interested in health books and if the Florentines read about science and technology, the Neapolitans are confirmed as incurable romantics. The inhabitants of Veneto are increasingly studying economic issues and let themselves be inspired by the biographies of the greats, while in the Julian capital one cannot do without art, music and cinema.

The most read book

The most clicked title by Italians is Erin Doom’s “Fabbricante di tears”, a story where the legends told by candlelight become reality, transforming the lives of the protagonists into an overwhelming novel. In second place among the most loved books is Madeline Miller’s “Achilles’ Song”, where the scenarios of war, duels and death give way to love. And if these books make the whole boot agree, the Milanese have their own favorite book: «I know a place. Milan »: it is an opportunity for all Milanese readers to discover unmissable and still unexplored places in their city.

Many Genoese have read “A life reversed: the biography of Francesco Flachi” by Matteo Politanò which tells the life of one of the most loved players in the history of Sampdoria. The Triestines, on the other hand, let themselves be conquered by Valérie Perrin’s “Tre”, where music is not a simple accessory element, but one of the main threads of the novel. Finally, a last book, the most loved by the people of Bari: “Badao: every word has a reason” by Gianluca Giagni, a journey aimed at finding serenity and rediscovering the meaning of the little things that describes the world through the words of children.

Amazon storyteller

Meanwhile, the third Italian edition of “Amazon storyteller” continues, the literary prize for self-published authors, an opportunity for the writer and also an opportunity for the reader. Until August 31, authors still have the opportunity to submit their application to the initiative and publish their new and exclusive texts in a simple, fast and free way, in print and digital format. All Amazon.co.uk customers. have the ability to read them on any device thanks to the free Kindle app for iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, PCs and Macs, as well as Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. The winner of the Amazon Storyteller 2022 award will be announced in November.