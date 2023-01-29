“American Born Chinese”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, Disney+’s new drama “American Born Chinese” released new stills, and Michelle Yeoh and Kwan Jiwei, who collaborated again, appeared. The two played “Guanyin” and a fictional sitcom respectively. The characters Freddy Wong, Daniel Wu, Ben Wang, and Liu Jing also appeared. There is also Xu Weilun, the “daughter” of “The Instantaneous Universe”, which will be launched this spring.

Ben Wang (“Dragon”) plays the young male protagonist Wang Jin, Yang Yanyan, Huang Jinghan, Kwan Jiwei, Liu Jing (“Flower”), Sydney Taylor (“Add Magic”). Adapted from the comic of the same name created by Yang Jinlun, directed by Destin Crichton and Lucy Liu, Kelvin Yu of “Happy Burgers” and Charles Yu of “Western World” wrote the script, and Kelvin Yu is also the operator. It will start broadcasting next year.

The main character of the play is Wang Jin, a Chinese-born teenager born in the United States. He reworks Chinese myths and traditional stories such as “Journey to the West” and the Monkey King. The plot is described as “an action comedy series that explores identity, culture and family.” , tells the story of an ordinary teenager struggling to adjust to his high school life and immigrant family life, and when he meets a new foreign student in his first year of high school, more worlds collide and Wang Jin is at a loss was involved in a battle between the gods in Chinese mythology”.

Michelle Yeoh plays “Avalokitesvara” – Wei-Chen’s aunt, who does not show the mountains and dews, but is actually the compassionate Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva. Yang Yanyan and Huang Jinghan play Wang Jin’s parents Christine and Simon, Wu Yanzu plays the “Monkey King Monkey King” who comes to find his son, Kwan Jiwei plays Freddy Wong, a fictional character from a 1990s sitcom, and Liu Jing plays Wang Jin’s friend Wei-Chen , Taylor plays Amelia, the classmate Wang Jin has a crush on.

