An Argentine showed how much he earned washing cars in Australia and revolutionized the networks

Joquín, an Argentine who immigrated to Australia, told how much he earned and what his experience is like working in a car wash in a TikTok video.

The young man began by saying that it was a casual job that he found for a “couple of days.” He assured that these jobs “are useful in case you want to make extra money or simply until you get something fixed.”

“After a bus and a train I arrived at the Kirrawee station,” he explained about his job at the car wash, adding: “It’s a body shop and paint shop for cars and they actually called me to be a general hand. So I figured I was going to be an assistant,” she recounted.

Once there, they explained to him that he was going to be in charge of washing the cars when they left the workshop. “They called me at 7:30 in the morning but we started working at 8:15 between talks and a coffee that the boss invited for the whole team,” said Joaquín.

The Argentine said that in total they washed “between eight and nine cars between two people” and had a 20-minute break in the morning and another 40-minute break for lunch. “We finished at 4 in the afternoon and I went back on the train with some good dunks while editing this video,” he commented.

“In total they gave me 32 Australian dollars per hour and one of those hours they paid me AUD$44 for being overtime. So I received AUD$240 (44,597 pesos) in hand,” she revealed.

The video reached 400,000 views and 20,000 ‘likes’. “Going to Australia”, wrote one user and another added: “To think that when I lived in Spain I got to work up to 18 hours a day and it was just enough for me”.