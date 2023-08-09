Arcturus: the new variant of COVID 19 that must be watched according to the WHO

It is a variant to watch, according to the WHO. More contagious than the previous ones and more resistant to immunity. Among its most common symptoms, very high fever, cough and conjunctivitis. Therefore, it cannot be confused with spring allergies on these dates in the northern hemisphere.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is keeping a close eye on a new sub-variant of Omicron that is causing an outbreak of COVID 19 cases in India.

XBB.1.16, also known as “Arcturus”, the name of the brightest star in the northern hemisphere, had already been detected in 21 countries on March 27.

The next dominant strain

The WHO elevated it to the category of “variant of interest” in the middle of April. It is now believed to affect 34 nations.

Scientists from the University of Tokyo suggest that it could be between 1.17 and 1.27 times more infectious than Kraken, the last great sub-variant of Omicron, so it is likely to become the next dominant strain.

“It is a strain that must be watched”commented Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical manager of the response to COVID 19 of the WHO, during a press conference on March 29.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has established three labels to assess the potential risk of new strains of COVID: “variants of concern”, “variants of interest” and “variants under surveillance”.

Variants are assigned to one category or another based on various aspects, such as their expected potential for expansion and the probability that they will cause new waves.

According to the WHO Variant Tracking Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and the Omicron line are now considered “VOCs – Variants of Concern.” previously circulating.

Moreover, Arcturus is now categorized as a VOI due to the “spread of the virus beyond borders,” tweeted Muhammad Munir, Professor of Virology and Viral Zoonoses at Lancaster University, UK.

WHO assigns XBB.1.16 to a variant of interest as the spread of the virus goes beyond borders, globally. Because XBB.1.16 is more transmissible, and possibly escaping immunity, it may become dominant in the coming months. Remember: it is still Omicron.https://t.co/GIutfTT6JX — Prof Muhammad Munir (@VirologistMunir) April 22, 2023

“As XBB.1.16 is more transmissible and possibly resistant to immunity, it could become dominant in the coming months.”

Is Arcturus a more dangerous sub-variant?

Arcturus, which was first identified last January, does not appear to be more severe than any previous strain of COVID 19. Its severity and clinical considerations are considered low by WHO.

Arcturus has an additional mutation in the spike protein, which shows “a high degree of evidence for increased risk of transmission and a moderate degree of evidence for immunological escape,” according to the WHO.

In other words, Arcturus seems to be more contagious than previous variants and “moderately” resistant to our immune power.

In February, the WHO assessed that, based on their genetic characteristics and available estimates of growth rate, Arcturus was likely to increase COVID 19 cases worldwide.

India is the country that is experiencing the most cases, which has led to an increase in infections, putting hospitals in the country on alert.

What are the symptoms of Arcturus?

Vipin Vashishtha, a pediatrician and former head of the Immunization Committee of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, told the Hindustan Times that the symptoms of Arcturus include high fever -higher than in previous variants of COVID 19-, cough and conjunctivitis with itchy eyes that cause inflammation.

Until now, this symptom had been rare. It can cause some confusion in countries in the northern hemisphere, at a time of year when many people often experience red, itchy eyes from springtime allergies such as hay fever, Vashishtha warned. But a high fever is an effective way to rule out seasonal allergies.

In addition to these new symptoms, Arcturus infections resemble earlier strains of COVID 19, with symptoms including cough, itchy throat, and runny nose. Fatigue, body aches, headache, and congestion are also common signs.

“We are in a much better situation than the one we had from the beginning of this pandemic,” Van Kerkhovesaid stressed. «But heThe threat is not over. We have to remain vigilant«.

Globally, between February 27 and March 26, almost 3.6 million new cases of COVID19 and more than 25,000 deaths were reported, representing a decrease of 27% and 39% respectively compared to the previous 28 days prior.

Of the total cases, Arcturus accounted for 45.1% between March 6 and 12, compared to 35.6% during the same days in February.

