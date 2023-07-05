An inn, a grill and two Argentine pizzerias among the most legendary restaurants in the world

culinary magazine Taste Atlas made a selected list of 150 Best Legendary Restaurants in the World, in which four Argentine enterprises appear. A Patagonian inn, a grill and two Buenos Aires pizzerias appear in the ranking, two of them even in the top 25.

The list considers gastronomic places from all over the world: the first place goes to a restaurant with traditional Viennese cuisine called Figlmüller, but also highlights the food of Indonesia, the United States, Mexico, Italy, Romania, the Czech Republic, India, Germany and Ireland.

“These are not just places to eat, but destinations in their own right, comparable to the world‘s most famous museums, galleries and monuments. Each one has withstood the test of time, eschewing fad gimmicks in favor of high-quality, traditional cuisine,” he introduces. Taste Atlas.

The four most legendary Argentine restaurants

#63: Don Julio (Grill, Buenos Aires)

Don Julio opened its doors in 1999

“Founded in 1999, over the years, Don Julio has become an institution in Buenos Aires, recognized for its meats and notable wineries. Visitors line up in front of the restaurant in Palermo Soho to enjoy the delicious barbecue and the impressive wine list. Taste Atlas.

Don Julio has become a real tourist spot in the Capital, often visited by local and international celebrities. In March, Lionel Messi revolutionized the entire neighborhood when he fell by surprise on the multi-award winning gridiron. However, the actors Robert Pattinson, Jared Leto and Matt Damon and even the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel also passed through there.

#51: El Cuartito (Pizzeria, Buenos Aires)

The iconic pizza of El Cuartito, a place founded in 1934

“El Cuartito is one of the oldest pizzerias in Buenos Aires, founded in 1934. At this iconic pizzeria diners can enjoy a variety of delicious pizzas in an interior decorated with an impressive number of autographed photographs and jerseys signed by soccer idols. ”, stood out in the ranking.

Argentina has a particular style of pizza, which differs from the traditional Italian. Overflowing cheese, multiple ingredients, crispy dough. El Cuartito, in particular, is a neuralgic point within the gastronomic circuit of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, often visited by foreigners. Located at Talcahuano 937, this pizzeria a few blocks from 9 de Julio is mainly included in the circuit of the theaters that surround it.

#21: La Fonda del Tío (Still life, Bariloche)

La Fonda del Tío opened its doors in 1978 and offers a view of Lake Nahuel Huapi

“La Fonda del Tío is a leading dining destination renowned for its authentic Argentine cuisine, and its rustic charm and splendid views of Lake Nahuel Huapi have made it a sought-after spot for locals and tourists alike. His Neapolitan Milanese, a chop of breaded meat covered with tomato sauce, ham and melted cheese, it is a delight for the crowd and a perfect fusion of Argentine and Italian influences”, they explained in the magazine for the international public.

“The combination of the charming location of La Fonda del Tío and its expertly prepared Neapolitan Milanese have made it an essential visit in the Bariloche gastronomic scene,” they detailed in the ranking. La Fonda del Tío, which opened its doors in 1978, serves pasta, meat, stews, empanadas, potato tortillas and minutes.

#18: Guerrín (Pizzeria, Buenos Aires)

Güerrin, in the highest position of legendary restaurants in Argentina

“Pizzería Güerrin has a prized place in the heart of the city’s culinary scene for its authentic Argentine-style pizzas. Particularly noteworthy is their fugazzeta, a local pizza variant loaded with plenty of mozzarella and caramelized onions on a thick, doughy crust. Taste Atlas.

“Güerrin’s firm commitment to quality and tradition, demonstrated through this flagship dish, has been fundamental in shaping the culture of pizza in Argentina,” they insisted, about the best-placed Argentine restaurant in their ranking.

Gastronomy: 6 winter classics and where to eat them

Since 1932, its pan pizza has been attracting avid locals and tourists. It stands out for not having branches, not offering delivery and remaining in its mythical location on Corrientes Avenue. It was declared a Site of Cultural Interest by the City Legislature in 2011.

In addition, in a recent publication on his Instagram account, Güerrín highlights: “We have been open since 1932, long before the Obelisk, the Gran Rex, General Paz or the University of Buenos Aires Law School. We saw the birth of the most important buildings of the Buenos Aires culture, while we were already becoming a classic”. For this reason, it occupies its privileged place within the gastronomy of the country. According to Taste Atlasis legendary.

