An Yuexi’s “City of Youth” has come to a successful conclusion – China.org.cn

With Zheng Hua as the chief director, the modern urban drama “City of Youth” starring Qin Hailu, Lin Yushen, Re Yiza, An Yuexi, etc. has recently successfully concluded on CCTV. The play uses entrepreneurial stories in the fields of electricity and artificial intelligence as the main narrative line, tells wonderful stories of strugglers of different ages and fields, and thus connects the portraits of entrepreneurs in the Greater Bay Area, writing a history of the city’s development , a spiritual history of the times.

Riding the wind and waves to build youth Nirvana and rebirth to open a new game

Young actress An Yuexi plays the role of Gong Miao in the play. She and Lu Lu (played by Jiang Xueming) were originally a young couple, but they separated due to the deviation of the ideal track. Marriage setbacks, and the child who had to give up due to physical reasons, under multiple blows, Gong Miao’s life fell to the bottom in an instant. Fortunately, time heals everything. When Zhang Feng (played by Han Li) saw Gong Miao again, she had already devoted herself to the “Smart Farm” project and was committed to building a new ecological environment with high-tech means.

Gong Miao, who is devoted to her career, has already stepped out of the haze of the past, and she and Zhang Feng have also confirmed each other’s hearts in getting along day and night. After rebirth, Gong Miao, in this long journey of life, is constantly learning and growing, using wisdom and experience to convey positive energy. In the end, her love and career were both harvested, and a new chapter of her life was opened.

In and out of the play, the original intention is still on the road of chasing dreams without stopping

An Yuexi was first known to the public for the role of “Sugar Baby” in “A Thousand Bone”, and then starred in the second part of “The Whirlwind Girl”, “Three Lives Three Worlds Ten Miles of Peach Blossom”, “Shake it, Abe!” ” and other popular word-of-mouth dramas, the image of the eccentric sweet girl is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. But she was not bound by these labels, and kept trying to change while polishing her acting skills. Returning to the musical “In the Distance” in 2020, let us see her more vividly on the stage, and then in the two dramas “In the Field of Hope” and “Red Flag Canal”, the delicate character portrayal, especially several In a crying scene, as an actor, she gave a satisfactory answer to the audience who liked her, and got out of the circle with her strength. And “Let’s Try the World” plays the courageous, resourceful and deep-minded Princess Hua Chunran of Youzhou, which is quite different from the previous roles, allowing us to see her versatility and plasticity as an actor. This time Gong Miao in “City of Youth” also gave him a new role experience.

As An Yuexi himself said in a recent “Star Recommendation” interview: “There are no small roles, only small actors. The performance should be simple and focus on character creation. I want to keep acting until I grow old. You can flow for a long time.” This allows us to see the more relaxed An Yuexi after nearly two years of trying to “reconcile” with himself.

Looking forward to the broadcast of her upcoming dramas “This is my hometown”, “Camp with Love”, “Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker” and “Gluttony”. I hope she can bring us more excellent works and create more impressive characters in the future!

