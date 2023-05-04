Serie A roundup: Inter Milan swept Verona and Milan to draw with Cremonese – yqqlm

Original title: Serie A synthesis: Inter Milan sweeps Verona, Milan and Milan draw Cremonese

The 33rd round of the Italian Football League kicked off on the 3rd. Inter Milan swept Verona 6-0 away, and AC Milan drew 1-1 at home with Cremonese.

The match between Inter Milan and Verona is very important for both sides. Inter Milan strives for the top four in the standings, while Verona tries to avoid relegation. The Nerazzurri were absolutely dominant from the start of the game, but it wasn’t until the 31st minute that they broke the deadlock with an own goal from Dimarco’s cross from the edge of the box, which home team player Gage headed home to clear the ball. goal. Since then, Inter Milan has been out of control. In the 37th minute, Calhanoglu scored a wonderful world wave. Only one minute later, Lautaro assisted Dzeko to score another goal.

In the 55th minute, Brozovic assisted Lautaro to score. In the 61st minute, Dzeko scored again with a small angle shot from the penalty area. During stoppage time, Lautaro also completed a “double strike”, fixing the score at 6:0.

AC Milan also dominated the match against Cremonese. However, despite frequent shots, they failed to make a breakthrough for a long time due to their own lack of precision and the excellent performance of the opponent’s goalkeeper Carnesechi. On the contrary, in the 77th minute, Cremonese, who had been suppressed by the home team’s offensive, used a counterattack. After receiving a long pass from his teammate, Okerek broke through two defensive players and scored a goal in the penalty area to take the lead. Milan scored directly with Mesias’ free kick during stoppage time, and was able to equalize in a thrilling way, shaking hands with the opponent 1:1.

In the other few games, Salernitana drew with Fiorentina 3:3 at home, and home team forward Braye Dia performed a “hat-trick”. Juventus defeated Lecce 2:1 at home, ending five winless games in all competitions. Roma was tied with Monza 1:1 away, Lazio beat Sassuolo 2:0 at home, Atlanta beat Spezia 3:2 at home, and Sampdoria lost 0:2 to Turin at home.