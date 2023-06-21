analyze results, close list for STEP and show unit

Together we are Rio Negro will decide today in Fernández Oro their candidacies for the national legislative elections of the second semester. The meeting represents a challenge for the provincial ruling party, which must show cohesion after going through an agenda that also includes analysis of the results in this year’s provincial and municipal elections.

In addition to these unit tests, the confluence in the town of Alto Valle Oeste will mark the public reunion between the governor, Arabela Carreras, and the senator and governor-elect, Alberto Weretilneck.

You have to go back to March 17 to locate the last time they were on the same stage. It was when they participated in a campaign event in Bariloche. The link between them was already distant at that point, but then the tension increased, due to internal reproaches about the role that the government played in the result of the April elections – where there was a smaller difference than that predicted by their own surveys. , with union conflicts as protagonists of this setback- and by the recent definition of municipal candidacies in Bariloche.

Weretilneck also rejected the possibility of starting a formal transition process, like the one that Neuquén has been developing for several weeks, further distancing his figure from the position of the president.

Where will the Juntos Somos Río Negro meeting be?

The party meeting is scheduled for noon in the Los Teros room, with a call that reached the phones of the party authorities, legislators, promotion commissioners and force superintendents.

The first point will be analysis of the provincial elections of April 16, then it will go to municipal and national electoral situation and finally progress towards the definition of candidates for national deputies and parliamentarians of Mercosur.

According to what was anticipated by party sources, the nomination of the members of the JSRN list for the legislative process will arise from a kind of “informal STEP”, with initial debate and final vote to validate the motions that are promoted.

Those projections had yesterday the current national deputy Louis DiGiacomo as the leader with the best chances of leading the campaign, seeking re-election.

In any case, during the last few days there has been a marked interest from an internal sector to project the figure of Alejandro Palmierito the top of the list.

These actions included the dissemination of a survey, carried out by PGD Consultores, of Pablo Díaz from Viedmés, in which the lieutenant governor appears with a better intention to vote than the former Minister of Government of the province.

In this work, carried out expressly between June 15 and 17 from web queries to 649 people, threw a 20% voting intention to JSRN, with a composition of 12% for Palmieri and 8% for Di Giacomo.

The pre-election scenario is completed in this report with almost 21% of voting intention for Unión por la Patria (14% for Martín Soria and 6.9% for the current deputy Graciela Landriscini) and 21.3% for Together for Change (13.3% for Sergio Capozzi and 8% for Roberto Brusa).

Finally, the conclusions of this consultancy indicate that 16.9% of the intention to vote is for “someone from Milei”ratifying the traction generated by the libertarian presidential candidate, because it is still unknown who could lead the legislative section of his electoral proposal in the province and despite this, they reap close adherence to that obtained by the traditional parties.





