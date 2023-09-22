Andy Vázquez and Jennifer Suarez Joyfully Announce Expectation of Another Child

Cuban Comedian Andy Vázquez and wife Jennifer Suarez happily announce pregnancy

Popular Cuban comedian, Andy Vázquez, and his wife Jennifer Suarez have delighted their fans by announcing that they are expecting another child. Vázquez took to Facebook to share the exciting news along with a video documenting the moment that confirmed their suspicions.

“Doubts are over! She’s pregnant!” Vázquez wrote in his Facebook post. The video shows the couple taking a pregnancy test, capturing the exact moment they received the positive result. The joy on their faces was evident as they celebrated the news.

“We are blessed to be welcoming another member into our family,” Vázquez exclaimed in the video. He humorously added, “Congratulations, my love. Is it mine?”

This news comes after the couple had previously taken a test that left them uncertain, prompting them to try again. However, this time, there is no doubt – the American, as Vázquez affectionately called the unborn baby, has arrived.

Andy and Jennifer have been in a beautiful relationship for years, enduring challenges such as their two-year separation when Vázquez went to the United States while Jennifer stayed in Cuba with their first child, Isabella Sofía, who was born in October 2019.

Turning 49 years old, Vázquez is known to be a loving and dedicated father. He often shares heartwarming moments with Isabella on his social media platforms and is thrilled for her to have a little brother.

In one of his funny videos, the comedian and his daughter engaged in a “serious” conversation, speaking in a personal language that only they understand. The video, in which they both appeared lying on the couch, brought laughter to their followers.

This pregnancy news has brought immense joy to fans and well-wishers of Andy Vázquez and Jennifer Suarez. They eagerly await the arrival of their new family member, who is sure to bring even more happiness to their lives.