This season, ANGEL CHEN brings two parts of costumes, “Prestige Ceremony” and “Epic of Savanna Prairie Legend”, based on the traditional costumes of Inner Mongolia. Among them, the “Prestige Ceremony” series consists of 16 sets of traditional costumes, which are handcrafted by non-genetic inheritors of Inner Mongolia, reproducing Inner Mongolia such as Balhu, Ujumqin, Ordos, Khalkha, Boke wrestling suit, shaman suit, etc. The original spirit of traditional costumes, the galloping horses on the wasteland, and the bonfire in the night are all at a glance; the “Epic of Savanna Prairie Legend” series is a collection-level costume with unique brand aesthetics and national culture, and it is also the culmination of the brand’s autumn and winter series. work. From “peace and love” depicted in ethnic calligraphy exclusive to Mongolia, to the crown of gugu, which symbolizes the social status of women, the creatures, customs, culture and colors of this land have become an important source of inspiration for this series. Among them, Kung Kuan is used in both series, interpreting the same spirit with different methods of traditional and modern. At the same time, the team also introduced traditional crafts such as “10,000-needle embroidery” and “grass and wood dyeing” from ancient times, and worked with Chinese painters to create majestic paintings with the spiritual image of “horse race” to present on the clothing.

In terms of materials, ANGEL CHEN uses silk jacquard yarn from Suzhou Huzhou, Song brocade and velvet satin, custom velvet denim fabric, hand-rolled wool felt from Inner Mongolia, brushed cashmere, and rare camel wool originating in Alxa. Numerous yellow camel velvets, and the precious and soft white camel velvet with deep soul sustenance have also become the canvas for ANGEL CHEN’s inspiration. More than design, the ANGEL CHEN team has also formed long-term cooperative relationships with local craftsmen and herdsmen in camel wool producing areas, connecting with the land and people from multiple dimensions of art and life.

In addition, the ANGEL CHEN team cooperated with American artist Skylar to present unconventional items such as custom-made colorful tapestries, recycled coffee bean sacks and other unconventional items in the clothing, exploring the issue of “sustainable recycling” from different artistic perspectives from the East and the West. In “Prestige Ceremony”, Chao Lemeng, vice chairman of Inner Mongolia Costume, and Su Tingling, researcher of Inner Mongolia Museum, served as consultants for the production of traditional costumes for this big show; at the same time, the team also invited a number of artists to explore. The missing link.