2022-08-30 10:32:30Source: CCTV News Client

According to a court document cited by The New York Times on August 29, local time, the U.S. Department of Justice has initially analyzed all sensitive documents seized from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

A deeper “classified review” of the confiscated documents and Trump’s access to them continues, the documents show. A previous FBI agent in an affidavit to justify a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has revealed concerns in the U.S. intelligence community that Trump has highly classified material that could jeopardize the United States overseas. The “secret human resource” that gathers information.

The Justice Department is expected to submit a detailed list of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 30 local time, which will be more specific than the description in the search warrant released this month. (CCTV reporter Xu Dezhi)

