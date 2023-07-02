Home » Oil workers convene an assembly in Añelo, after a “historic” wage agreement
Entertainment

Oil workers convene an assembly in Añelo, after a “historic” wage agreement

by admin
Oil workers convene an assembly in Añelo, after a “historic” wage agreement

The Private Oil and Gas union of Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa announced a new assembly for its members on July 4. The call comes after the last joint agreement was confirmed a few days ago, which establishes a salary increase of 85% from next month until March 2024.

“This is a historic agreement.“, he had commented General Secretary, Marcelo Rucci.

The union did not detail the reasons for the assembly, but it was clarified that it will be “general and informative” and that will be held at 10 in the field of Private Oil Tankers of Añeloon kilometer 175 on Provincial Route 7.

The agreement reached last week is divided into different monthly increments: 10% for July, 10% for August, 7.5% for September.

October 15 a quarterly review clause is executed. Then 10% for November, 17.5% for December, 17.5% February 2024 and March 10%. On April 1, a new review clause is executed.


See also  The intelligent headlights that anticipate danger

You may also like

Polls: Bullrich beats Larreta, Massa “retains” the K...

Christian Nodal Reveals the Due Date of His...

69 ballot boxes open, the Capital inside and...

Chris Evans Takes Social Media Hiatus for ‘A...

The voluminous sum that Nahir Galarza will charge...

146 Days After the Spring Festival: The Movie...

they intubated her again and friends started a...

The harsh phrase of the DT of Barracas...

Shakira Finally Addresses Rumors: Is Gerard Piqué the...

There will be STEP between Malena Galmarini and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy