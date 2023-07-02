Oil workers convene an assembly in Añelo, after a “historic” wage agreement

The Private Oil and Gas union of Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa announced a new assembly for its members on July 4. The call comes after the last joint agreement was confirmed a few days ago, which establishes a salary increase of 85% from next month until March 2024.

“This is a historic agreement.“, he had commented General Secretary, Marcelo Rucci.

The union did not detail the reasons for the assembly, but it was clarified that it will be “general and informative” and that will be held at 10 in the field of Private Oil Tankers of Añeloon kilometer 175 on Provincial Route 7.

The agreement reached last week is divided into different monthly increments: 10% for July, 10% for August, 7.5% for September.

October 15 a quarterly review clause is executed. Then 10% for November, 17.5% for December, 17.5% February 2024 and March 10%. On April 1, a new review clause is executed.





