How to fix keyboard problems on iPhone? Here are some fixes

iOS 17 will also revolutionize the keyboard with artificial intelligence and hopefully it will also solve one of the most common problems reported by users: the inability to use the swipe to type text.

In in fact, many use the “QuickPath” or “Slide to Type” function to write messages or simply type text in a field. In some circumstances, however, it may happen that the keyboard stops working, but how to do it?

Obviously the first thing to do is activate the mode directly in the Settings app, in the “General” panel and in “Keyboard”. Also make sure that the language you want to use the feature for is compatible, otherwise it won’t recognize the text.

The first thing to do in case of malfunctions is to close the application for which you are using it, by swiping upwards. In most cases, this solution solves the problem but otherwise the advice is to proceed with restarting the device and checking for updates.

Another alternative instead is represented by the clearing the entire typing history from the “Keyboard” panel.

