Angelababy accuses medical company of infringement, 8-figure endorsement fees exposed- Sing Tao Global Network

The 34-year-old actress Angelababy (Yang Ying) has a delicate appearance and a curvy figure. She is shining in the entertainment industry. However, since her 7-year marriage with the male god Huang Xiaoming ended, there have been repeated rumors that she was changed roles by the crew, smoked, and her acting skills were not good. Wait, even went to court with a medical supply company a few days ago, and the first-instance judgment was released a few days ago, exposing that the endorsement fee was as high as 24 million yuan, which immediately attracted the attention of the outside world.

Angelababy recently filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against a mainland company, claiming that the other party used her photos in various products and handbags without consent, and added words such as “the movie “The Founding of the Party” starring Yang Ying” next to the portrait, using The public mistakenly believes that the two parties have a cooperative relationship and are suspected of infringing on the rights of name and portrait. Therefore, baby requests to immediately stop producing, selling and recycling all related products. In addition, she also provided an endorsement contract with a biotechnology company from 2020 to 2022 in the past, showing that The authorization fee in the past three years is 24 million yuan, which proves its commercial value, including spiritual comfort money, and claims 530,000 yuan from the other party.

Regarding the infringement dispute between the two parties, the court held that the defendant did infringe on Angelababy’s portrait rights and name rights. Considering that she is a well-known artist and her endorsement remuneration has certain commercial value, the amount of compensation proposed was not inappropriate, and finally awarded the defendant compensation 500,000 RMB, as for the spiritual comfort money, because there is no evidence to prove the defendant’s infringement, which obviously lowered her social evaluation, the judgment is deductible.

After the verdict was exposed, netizens have heatedly discussed: “Earn 8 million a year! This is money that ordinary people can’t earn in their lifetime”, “Don’t forget to pay taxes, support the team, and there are a lot of parties that must be given. The agent draws”, “She has 7 endorsements, which add up to a lot”, “It’s 666,000 a month, and more than 20,000 a day. The commercial value and influence of celebrity endorsements are really great.”

Source: China Times News Network

