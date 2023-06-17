URBAN SAFETY – Great attention to young people with educational street activities





Street Tutor in Ferrara: prevention of inappropriate behavior and respect for urban decorum. Great attention to young people with educational street activities

The Street Tutor project kicks off today, Friday 16 June 2023, and Ferrara enters to all intents and purposes among the capitals that use these figures envisaged by Regional Law 24/2003, as an “important partnership tool between institutions and civil society, aimed at better management of coexistence in public space, especially in entertainment contexts”.

The activities will take place from June 2023 to December 2023, the total investment is 73,000 euros of which 23,000 to be paid by the Emilia Romagna Region and 50,000 euros as a contribution from the Municipality of Ferrara.

The monitored areas will be the following:

– Movida area – Piazza Verdi/San Romano 4 operators for 5 hours each. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday;

– Youth aggregation area – Matteotti Gallery

2 operators for 5 hours/each. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday;

– Urban restitution area – GAD area (Parco Coletta/Incerpi) (approximately from August to December)

2 operators for 5 hours/each. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday;

– Public venues / events area – Support for summer events and outdoor area for discos in Via Arianuova and in via Canalazzi in the hamlet of Corlo (indicative)

2 operators for 5 hours/each. on Fridays and Saturdays

The planning of areas and actions, as a response to different needs and different users, is experimental in nature and is subject to assessments and modifications in the implementation and feedback phase, in compliance with the agreed parameters and in agreement with the interested and involved subjects in the project, starting with the forces of order.

The Street Tutors will have an always open communication channel with the operators of the Local Police for any operational need.

HOW THE PROJECT WAS BORN

The Municipality of Ferrara launched the “Movida Sicura” project in 2020. The project has seen various implementation phases, all characterized by participatory decision-making processes, aimed at managing the phenomenon defined as “movida”, recognized as an expression of the presence and vitality of young people in a city context characterized by a strong student presence, also in order to guarantee urban decorum and the rights of citizens residing in the area concerned, preventing situations of tension.

In 2021, implementing the initiatives envisaged by Regional Law 24/2003 regarding street tutors, the Municipality of Ferrara, in agreement with the Emilia Romagna Region, promoted the creation of a training course for street tutors.

At the end of the training course, the Local Police prepared a register of street tutors qualified and authorized to carry out the service focused on risk prevention and conflict mediation in places open to the public both in the vicinity of commercial activities and on the occasion of events and public events.

For 2023, implementing the provisions of the framework program agreement for the year 2022, signed between the Municipality of Ferrara and the Emilia-Romagna Region, the intention is to identify a qualified subject who guarantees the protection of the territory through the use of these qualified figures, in agreement with the police, in some areas of the city previously identified. In doing so, the Administration wants to provide operational support to the activities affected by the “movida” phenomenon and, at the same time, guarantee the correct use of public spaces, the safety of citizens and the care of urban decorum.

GOALS

The main objective is to guarantee, through an organized and adequately trained presence in sharing objectives, control of the territory, favoring a positive occupation of public spaces and meeting places. The issue of positive collaboration with the police forces is fundamental, which must be coordinated and regulated by moments of coordination aimed at preventing illicit behavior or disturbing public peace, at promoting good coexistence practices also in collaboration with the activities concerned from events.

ATTENTION TO YOUNG PEOPLE

In parallel with the Street Tutor project, the Municipality of Ferrara has also developed and launched a Street Education initiative on Ferrarese youth aggregations, the result of a co-planning and co-financing with the Emilia Romagna Region.

This project aims to prevent and contain the phenomenon of the so-called “baby gangs”, using an operating method that starts from the bottom, i.e. by directly listening to groups of children in the streets and, at the same time, analyzing the city contexts where negative episodes occurred, also reported by the local news.

The objectives of the project consist in: Identification-knowledge activities, mapping and monitoring of young and very young users; Identification of participatory paths of positive aggregation and inclusion that promote protagonism and autonomy, defined in collaboration with the project partners; Co-planned activities to promote youth protagonism that directly involve the “intercepted” kids.

The Educativa di Strada project, launched by the Mediation Center, sees the collaboration of various services including Area Giovani, SerD and Local Police.









