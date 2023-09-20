Angélica Vale Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey and Overcoming Body Criticisms

Mexican Actress Angélica Vale Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey

Mexican actress Angélica Vale has once again addressed the issue of body image criticism that she has faced throughout her life. She recently revealed that she has finally found the balance to maintain a healthy weight and well-being.

Vale attributes her weight loss to her discipline and a hormonal treatment prescribed by her doctor. She had been searching for this treatment for nine years and was finally able to find it. He explained, “My doctor agreed on the hormonal treatment that I had been asking for. With my children, they gave me hormones and that made me gain weight. It was very difficult to find him, but I finally found it.”

The actress revealed that the hormonal treatment has resulted in detoxification and has helped her shed extra kilos. She expressed her surprise over the fact that she used to eat three lettuces but couldn’t lose weight. However, with the treatment, she has finally achieved the desired results.

This is not the first time that Angélica Vale has spoken about her struggles with weight. She previously opened up about the difficulties she faced during her participation in the soap opera “Soñadoras” and the impact of the criticism she received. Vale clarified, “The character in Soñadoras, who was bulimic and kept saying ‘I’m fat, I’m fat’, hurt me a lot, and people were left with the idea that I was fat. But if you see me in Soñadoras, I was a stick then. They started saying that I was fat.”

However, her life took a positive turn when she was offered the lead role in the soap opera “La Fea Más Bella” alongside Jaime Camil. Vale’s connection with her character allowed her to break stereotypes and overturn expectations. Despite not fitting the typical image of a protagonist, she proved that talent and personality matter more than appearance.

Angélica Vale’s candidness about her weight loss journey serves as an inspiration for many struggling with body image issues. She continues to promote self-acceptance and emphasizes the importance of finding a healthy balance in life.

