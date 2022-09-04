Home Entertainment Angelina Jolie’s long dress “goes all over the world”, it is inseparable from work, travel and shopping – China Tourism Reference
Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s long dress “goes all over the world”, it is inseparable from work, travel and shopping – China Tourism Reference

by admin

Angelina Jolie’s long dress “goes all over the world“, which is inseparable from work, travel and shopping Celebrities are sought after wherever they go. Recently, a topic about “Angelina Jolie’s white dress” has attracted many people’s attention. Under this topic, we can see Angelina Jolie wearing a white dress in and out of various occasions. She, who is “one-dressed,” shows the essence of the white dress to the fullest. Immortal, alive, spiritual, and lust are everything. Open Netease News to see more pictures Angelina Jolie’s dressing style is unique, lazy and casual, abstinent and domineering, Buddhist and beautiful, this time wearing a white dress into the mirror shows her hundreds of 100% beauty. The upper body of the elasticated suspender dress is pure and age-reducing and can show off the figure. The elasticated body that changes with the contour of the body outlines her perfect figure humanely. People’s aesthetics, placed in the Asian fashion circle, can also earn a good return rate. In order to ensure the purity and delicacy of the pure white suspender skirt, she deliberately chose a solid color design without any pattern, and the visual effect of white to luminous is like a goddess descending to the world. To tell you the truth, pure white dresses match the sunset very well, and the backlighting effect is even more impressive. Sisters who like white dresses can shoot a group of blockbusters before sunset. If you just want to wear them everyday, you must go out. Make sure that the makeup and temperament are in place, otherwise it will easily become indecent…

