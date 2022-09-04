Home Sports Shot of the Now Academy comes the long Croatian Kordis
Sports

by admin
Fabio Babetto

03 September 2022

VIGEVANO

Sandro Kordis is the last piece of the Now Basketball Academy Vigevano, a club that took over the C Gold series sports rights from Expo Inox Battaglia Mortara.

The Croatian player, who will be available to coach Alfonso Zanellati from Monday, was born in Rovinj on March 25, 1992 and is a 196 centimeter winger. Complete player, expert, intense, multipurpose, he can cover the roles of guard and small forward for technical and physical characteristics, and is able to lend a hand even near the basket.

Kordis is a pure striker, good in one on one, dangerous from average and long distance, (last season in breaking latest news in C Gold he went in double figures in 26 out of 27 games, 15 times over 20 points, and 2 times over 30 points) and makes his presence felt even under the scoreboards.

His senior career began in 2013 in the team of his hometown Kk Rovinj, in the PRVA, the second Croatian league, then in 2014-15 he moved to KK Stoja Pula always at home, always in the second league and closed the season scoring 26.8 points per game, making him the best scorer in the entire championship. Kordis then moved to Germany in 2015-16 in the 1. R-Liga, the fourth German league and for two years he defended the colors of BSW Sixers Sandersdorf, with respectable figures, i.e. 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds of average in the first year, rising to 18.2 points and 6.7 in the second year.

See also  Mekowulu is the new center of Dinamo

In the 2017-18 championship he starts the season in GGZ Baskets Swickau in the 1.R-Liga, produces a double-double on average (21.6 points + 10 rebounds), and during the winter break he moves to Rot-Wiss Baskets Cuxhaven, in the third German league the Pro B League. Here, in 14 minutes of average use he scores 5.7 points and captures 2.8 rebounds. He then returns to Croatia in 2018-19 again in the second league in KK Pula 1981, and ends the season with a double double averaging 12.8 points and 10.5 rebounds. Kordis spent the last two years in Italy in C Gold Puglia in Mola New Basket with which he played 20 games scoring 18.5 points on average. Last year in Amatori Pallacanestro breaking latest news in C Gold Abruzzo / Marche, he plays a great championship. In 27 games he averaged 20.4 points.

