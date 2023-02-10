Original title: Chinese Football Association: In the new season, the Super League will cancel the requirement of “U23 players are always present”

The Chinese Football Association held a media communication meeting on the relevant policies of the professional league on the 9th. Some competition policies of the Chinese Professional Football League in the 2023 season have been revised compared with last season. The winning team will be promoted to the Chinese League Two.

According to reports, in the 2023 season, the Chinese Super League and the Chinese League A will implement a home and away system, and the Chinese League B will implement a divisional home and away system. In terms of transfer policy, the “transfer cap” for the new season remains unchanged. Clubs will spend no more than 45 million yuan per person on foreign players, and no more than 20 million yuan per person on domestic players.

The number of applicants for the league has been partially revised. In the new season of the Chinese Super League and the Chinese League One, the number of simultaneous applicants for each club is 18 to 35, of which there are at least 5 U21 players trained by the club. Last season, the requirement for the number of U21 players was 3. In terms of the Chinese League Two, regarding the previously hotly discussed registration policy of “no more than 5 domestic players aged 31 and above”, the Chinese Football Association stated that based on the opinions of all parties, the policy is to be determined, and follow-up studies will be conducted to confirm.

At the same time, the Chinese Super League will cancel the requirement of “at least one U23 player is always present” in the new season; the Chinese League One requires each club to have at least one U21 player always present to replace the requirement that one U23 player is always present. The policy of the Chinese League Two remains unchanged from last season, and one U21 player is still required to be present at all times.

The Chinese Football Association requires that all Chinese Super League clubs must participate in the U21 League, and encourages Chinese A and Chinese B clubs to participate in the U21 League. The winning team of the 2023 U21 League will be promoted to the 2024 China League B, and will participate in the form of the club B team, and the promotion quota is to be determined. The upgraded team should have U23 players as the main personnel, no more than 4 overage players can sign up, and no more than 3 overage players can play at the same time in each game; registered players and bench officials are not allowed to represent the club’s first team at the same time. For the cup competition, you can register with the first team during the registration window, but you will lose your qualification to participate in the second league of the season.

It is reported that after the U21 teams of each Chinese Super League club have qualified for the Chinese League Two, the clubs must still send another team that meets the requirements to participate in the U21 League next season. The club B team participating in the Chinese League B is not eligible for the FA Cup, and “only relegated but not promoted” in the league. According to the Chinese Football Association, the relevant specific rules are still to be discussed. (Xu Shihao and Xiao Shiyao)