Home » Jokic: There are no favorites in the NBA Finals
Sports

Jokic: There are no favorites in the NBA Finals

by admin
Jokic: There are no favorites in the NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic speaks to the media on the eve of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between his Denver Nuggets and the surprising Miami Heat.

“Who says we are the favourites, the media? Or they say it in Las Vegas, the same ones who have always considered us underdogs… In the NBA Finals there are no favorites, we are aware that these will be the toughest games of our lives… The Heat know how to ‘dirty’ a game, they often change defense, they know how to defend well in the zone, that’s one of the reasons they got here.”

“Am I the Nuggets’ best player? Sometimes yes, sometimes no, and I’m fine with that….I don’t see it as a match between me and Bam, it’s Denver against Miami. We have a similar way of playing, we like to involve our teammates and think about the team, but I repeat, play Denver against Miami.”

During the press conferencecoach Malone compared the Serbian big man to Tim Duncan.

“I tried to model some of my game after Duncan. She is one of the best power forwards in history, on the pitch he played with such ease… I think he is a fantastic player to look up to”.

See also  Famous note: It's hard for Giando to save Westbrook because he's playing in the Lakers.

You may also like

French Open 2023 results: Cameron Norrie beats Lucas...

here we go!Romano: Dalot renews contract with Manchester...

In Marseille, a forecourt named Tapie

not just Rebic and Origi at the door

ESPN’s 2022-2023 Worst 11 Premier League Players

Czech Republic – Finland 3:2, Huge battle with...

THE 2000 PLAYOFFS ALLOW RUGBY ROMA TO RETURN...

Hartberg pulls a purchase option for Dominik Prokop

Europa League, Roma fans sing the anthem in...

Beijing high school students have held a football...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy