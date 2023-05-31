Jokic: There are no favorites in the NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic speaks to the media on the eve of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between his Denver Nuggets and the surprising Miami Heat.

“Who says we are the favourites, the media? Or they say it in Las Vegas, the same ones who have always considered us underdogs… In the NBA Finals there are no favorites, we are aware that these will be the toughest games of our lives… The Heat know how to ‘dirty’ a game, they often change defense, they know how to defend well in the zone, that’s one of the reasons they got here.”

“Am I the Nuggets’ best player? Sometimes yes, sometimes no, and I’m fine with that….I don’t see it as a match between me and Bam, it’s Denver against Miami. We have a similar way of playing, we like to involve our teammates and think about the team, but I repeat, play Denver against Miami.”

During the press conferencecoach Malone compared the Serbian big man to Tim Duncan.

“I tried to model some of my game after Duncan. She is one of the best power forwards in history, on the pitch he played with such ease… I think he is a fantastic player to look up to”.