An urban phenomenon called SOG
¡santiago orrego You are living a dream, your dream! After 12 years of artistic career, the popular SOG is reaping the fruits of what I reap so much and that is now being reflected with awards and recognition.
Obtaining a space in the world of urban music is not an easy task, he knows it more than anyone, there were years of knocking on many doors and they quickly closed, but he and his group of friends were not prepared to receive a no. as an answer, so he always had the “insist, persist and not give up”, as a philosophy of life.
“I am very happy and proud, I have been on this path of music for more than 12 years, and this is not so easy, there are people who believe that the path of music is simple, and in reality it requires a lot of effort and dedication” , tells the producer to KienyKe.com.
And it is that for fans of the urban genre, it has been quite a surprise that a name broke out in such a way that it broke paradigms in the midst of a pandemic. It turns out that in the midst of confinement, the music of Ryan Castroit began to go viral on the internet, ‘the ghetto singer’like many old-school reggaeton artists, is a fan of making mentions in his songs, and his producer could not be left out of that list.
It was common to hear on social networks, covers, TikTok dances, among others, phrases like “what a chimba SOG” or “what a track SOG”said by Ryan, aroused curiosity among fans of this genre to know who he was referring to.
Watch the full KienyKe.com interview with SOG:
Unlike the music of years ago, in which although the producers were mentioned in the lyrics and performances, but it was difficult to get an image of them, SOG has always been clear that they want to take their career to another level, for this reason, since fame and opportunities began to knock on his door, he took care of every detail to highlight his work.
“It is a decision of each producer. At the beginning I thought that I was going to be in four walls and now, I did not like it, I was very shy and it was difficult for me to assimilate that communication. But then I understood that to take my career to another level I had to do all the tasks or levels to expose my work”.
That impulse led him to put shyness aside and project himself as one of the leading producers in the country.
SOG’s successes
The pandemic marked a before and after in his life. At a time of uncertainty, when the music industry was reeling and there was much speculation about his future, SOG and Ryan decided to pursue her dream.
‘The Ghetto Singer’ he had just arrived from Curaçao and just had to face the confinement at a time when they did not have music circulating. In a very traditional way, they decided to take to the ring with recordings made from the house of SOG in which the microphone was covered by a stocking, they established a daily routine with Ryan which started very early and went until late at night.
“We took a rhythm of work and a very beautiful intensity. Every day we did three or four songs. We began to give it the whole pandemic and it was there that the song ‘Lejanía’ was born, with which a lot of people felt identified for having that person they love away”.
With the end of the pandemic, the first shows and presentations appeared, precisely thanks to the song ‘Lejanía’, the affection of the public was so great that it was an incentive that motivated them to continue betting on their musical dream.
Just within the framework of this interview, two of the songs in which SOG had an important role as producer received recognition at the Nuestra Tierra Awards, ‘Womanizer’ and ‘Monastery’, In the middle of the ceremony, Ryan Castro decided to dedicate the awards to his producer, to whom he also gave one of the statuettes received.
“Being nominated and apart from that, taking home a couple of awards, is a blessing that fills me with great pride. I am super proud of Ryan, who I have had the opportunity to create these hits with.”
These two songs undoubtedly represented an artistic risk for the career of both. ‘Womanizer’ It is a mix between a merengue and reggaeton at a time when nobody dared to do it, and fortunately it was a success. In the case of ‘Monastery’‘the ghetto singer’ had worked on a verse that went viral on social networks and that in theory was going to be used in ‘Poblado remix’however, when he was left out of the song, people asked him to remove it and that’s when he brought this song to life.
“After what had happened with Poblado, Ryan’s verse was super successful, the one about “going down Palmas”, and we even sang it at shows before it came out, I had already made a new track for it and we sang it with that track. Then the opportunity is given for Fercho to join the song and I always knew it was going to be a success”.
Success has not changed his mindset. SOG He continues with his feet on the ground, he surrounds himself with his family, he always tries to be in the company of his father, something with which even other artists are encouraged to make jokes. Regarding fame, she appreciates the expressions of affection from the public, however, she acknowledges that his life has changed a lot as a result of the appreciation of his followers.
He considers himself privileged for living this dream moment of urban music, which for several years has transcended borders and ceased to be a genre of and for Latinos and became of Latinos for the whole world, he has experienced it first hand. Thanks to the music and of course his talent, Ryan Castro has had the opportunity to play in a large part of the national geography, like Latin America, the United States, Europe, and even Australia.where they filled several discos, something they never imagined they could live,
“What is happening now is unprecedented. We have a new generation of singers, songwriters, producers, and there is a great union. We see that Ryan Castro and Balvin have just uploaded the photo, which also shows how the power of this new generation also managed to impact these elite artists who saw that we have the cane and that we are doing things well”.
When asked about the happiest moment of his career, he directs his gaze to the sky, after a few seconds of reflection, he concludes that being able to make his family happy through music, fulfilling dreams, achieving goals, and seeing that they are witnesses that those projects that they once dreamed of were able to materialize.
The greatest happiness is to see your loved ones happy and proud, precisely thanks to music.
With characteristic humility, he admits that he wants to take his career to the next level. He hopes to complete a dream 2023 working not only with Ryan, but also giving new generations the opportunity to shine and make a difference. Likewise, his story is an example that when there are big dreams, through persistence, immense results can be obtained.