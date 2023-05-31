An urban phenomenon called SOG

Unlike the music of years ago, in which although the producers were mentioned in the lyrics and performances, but it was difficult to get an image of them, SOG has always been clear that they want to take their career to another level, for this reason, since fame and opportunities began to knock on his door, he took care of every detail to highlight his work.

“It is a decision of each producer. At the beginning I thought that I was going to be in four walls and now, I did not like it, I was very shy and it was difficult for me to assimilate that communication. But then I understood that to take my career to another level I had to do all the tasks or levels to expose my work”.

That impulse led him to put shyness aside and project himself as one of the leading producers in the country.

SOG’s successes

The pandemic marked a before and after in his life. At a time of uncertainty, when the music industry was reeling and there was much speculation about his future, SOG and Ryan decided to pursue her dream.

‘The Ghetto Singer’ he had just arrived from Curaçao and just had to face the confinement at a time when they did not have music circulating. In a very traditional way, they decided to take to the ring with recordings made from the house of SOG in which the microphone was covered by a stocking, they established a daily routine with Ryan which started very early and went until late at night.

“We took a rhythm of work and a very beautiful intensity. Every day we did three or four songs. We began to give it the whole pandemic and it was there that the song ‘Lejanía’ was born, with which a lot of people felt identified for having that person they love away”.

With the end of the pandemic, the first shows and presentations appeared, precisely thanks to the song ‘Lejanía’, the affection of the public was so great that it was an incentive that motivated them to continue betting on their musical dream.

Just within the framework of this interview, two of the songs in which SOG had an important role as producer received recognition at the Nuestra Tierra Awards, ‘Womanizer’ and ‘Monastery’, In the middle of the ceremony, Ryan Castro decided to dedicate the awards to his producer, to whom he also gave one of the statuettes received.

“Being nominated and apart from that, taking home a couple of awards, is a blessing that fills me with great pride. I am super proud of Ryan, who I have had the opportunity to create these hits with.”