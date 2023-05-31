Government has ready at least four decree laws with reforms to the stock market, facilities for entrepreneurs, fiscal sustainability and investments

Economy Minister Pablo Arosemena said that the speed of shipments depends on the processing capacity of the Constitutional Court. This Court has not yet analyzed the first two decree laws already issued.

This May 31, 2023, the Minister of Economy, Pablo Arosemena, assured that the Government plans to continue working to “put money in people’s pockets, make money work and strengthen the micro-economy.”

After the sending to the Constitutional Court (CC) of the decree laws with a new tax reform and with a new system of free zones, more initiatives have been prepared

“We have several decree laws prepared. The dosage depends on the absorption capacity of the Constitutional Court,” Arosemena pointed out during an interview with Radio Forever.

The minister affirmed that, in conjunction with other State portfolios, decree laws have been made that have to do with investments, the stock market; one has also been prepared on issues of sustainability of public finances to strengthen dollarization

Finally, within the urgent economic issue, another decree law is related to measures to make life easier for entrepreneurs.

Arosemena clarified that on June 6 and 8 he will appear electronically before the judges of the Constitutional Court to support the economic urgency of the decrees already issued on the tax reform and free zones.

"We will be working until the last day that touches us," concluded the Minister of Economy.