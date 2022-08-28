Original title: Chinese Super League – Adrian’s pass shot Mei Fang dyed Henan 2-1 victory over Guangzhou team

At 19:00 on August 28, Beijing time, the 2022 Chinese Super League will continue to launch the 15th round of competition. At Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium, Henan Songshan Longmen Team defeated Guangzhou Team 2-1 and won the team’s first victory in nearly 4 rounds. In the 24th minute, Yan Dinghao kicked Chen Keqiang in the penalty area and was awarded a penalty kick, and Adrian took the penalty. After the ball, VAR intervened and changed the decision to a free kick, and Yang Shuai, as the last defensive player, only received a yellow card; in the 49th minute, Yang Shuai took a corner kick from Adrian and shook his head to expand the lead. In the 76th minute, 19-year-old Ling Jie took a pass from Rong Hao and scored a goal to score a point. In the 90th minute, assistant coach Mei Fang was directly expelled by a red card.

The game was played in light rain, and the temperature at the scene was only 17 degrees Celsius. Henan foreign aid striker Dorado was deemed violent in the last round for deliberately knocking over the referee Ma Ning, and was suspended for 12 months + fined 200,000 yuan. However, the Henan Songshan Longmen team still sent three foreign aids, Pina, Shunic and Adrian; the Guangzhou team continued the all-China class, Huang Zichang and Li Xuepeng started, and Rong Hao sat on the bench at the beginning.

The first half started, and the pace of the game was not fast. In less than 2 minutes, Zhao Honglue was pushed to the waist by Wei Shihao and fell to the ground in pain. Although he could continue to participate in the game, he just insisted on gritting his teeth. In the 7th minute, Henan Songshan Longmen team played a quick counterattack. Unfortunately, Huang Zichang was too far from his body when he stopped the ball at the end. Wu Shaocong stuck between Huang Zichang and the ball to destroy the home team’s offensive.

In the 10th minute, Zhao Honglue could not insist on being carried off the field on a stretcher. After that, Huang Zichang got two more chances, but unfortunately they failed to pose a substantial threat to the opponent’s goal. In the 21st minute, the Guangzhou team suddenly sent the ball behind. As the last defender, Yang Shuai kicked Wei Shihao from behind. When a penalty kick was awarded at the first time, it was changed to a free kick in the front court after VAR intervention. After receiving only one yellow card, Cai Mingmin took a direct free kick from the edge of the penalty area and hit the goal, but the ball was confiscated by Wang Guoming.

In the 24th minute, Chen Keqiang received the ball at the left corner of the penalty area and failed to control it, but Yan Dinghao was too reckless and directly kicked Chen Keqiang’s foot when defending. The referee Liu Wei whistled and awarded a penalty kick. Breaking the goal, Henan Songshan Longmen team leads 1-0. In the 39th minute, Wu Shaocong received a yellow card for a foul. Due to the accumulation of four yellow cards, Wu Shaocong will be suspended in the next round.

In the 40th minute, Zhong Yihao took the opportunity of a free kick to head the ball on the right side of the big penalty area, and Sunic scored a header from close range, but the linesman raised his flag to signal that Zhong Yihao was offside first and the goal was invalid. In the first half of the game, the Henan Songshan Longmen team led the Guangzhou team 1-0 and entered the halftime break.

At the beginning of the second half, the 35-year-old veteran Rong Hao replaced Li Xuepeng, who was one year younger than him; at the same time, Ling Jie also came on as a substitute. In the 48th minute, Huang Zichang’s shot from the front of the penalty area was blocked by Liu Shibo. After Zhong Yihao took control of the ball from the outside, the shot from the left corner of the penalty area was blocked and the ball flew out of the baseline. In the 49th minute, Adrian took a corner kick from the right. The result was that two Henan Songshan Longmen players were fighting for it. As a result, Yang Shuai shook his head and put the ball into the upper left corner of the goal. Henan Songshan Longmen 2-0 lead.

In the 55th minute, Dilimulati Maurani Yazi got a yellow card for a foul. In the 57th minute, Yang Liyu took a long shot from the left rib and the ball was won by Wang Guoming. Immediately, Ling Jie’s close-range header was not resolute enough, the ball was too weak to hit the ball, and the ball was confiscated by Wang Guoming. In the 64th minute, the Guangzhou team sent the ball behind, Yang Liyu succeeded in anti-offside and a volley from the left side of the penalty area was over the crossbar. After that, Chen Keqiang, who made a penalty kick in the first half, was substituted.

In the 75th minute, the Henan Songshan Longmen team changed three people at the same time. In the 76th minute, Wang Shangyuan easily lost possession of the ball in the middle, and was counterattacked by the Guangzhou team. Rong Hao scored the ball in the middle. Ling Jie led the attacking Wang Guoming with a left-footed shot from 7 meters and scored a goal. The score Guangzhou team trailed 1-2. Immediately, Rong Hao was warned by a yellow card, and the 35-year-old veteran was quite angry. In the 83rd minute, Zhong Yihao’s powerful shot from the front of the penalty area missed the right post. In the 90th minute, there was chaos on the field. Because of dissatisfaction with the referee Liu Wei’s penalty, the assistant coach Mei Fang off the field was emotional and was shown a red card. In the end, the Henan Songshan Longmen team defeated the Guangzhou team 2-1 to get all three points.

Henan Songshan Longmen Team (5-4-1): 19-Wang Guoming; 39-Zhao Honglue (10’33-Dilimulati Maurani Yazi), 3-Yang Shuai, 17-Pina (75′ 18 -Zhao Yuhao), 23-Shuniqi, 20-Feng Boxuan (75′ 4-Luo Xin); 21-Chen Keqiang (U23) (66′ 16-Palmanjiang-Kyumu (U23)), 6-Wang Shangyuan, 10-Adrian, 29-Zhong Yihao; 8-Huang Zichang (76′ 28-Ma Xingyu)

Guangzhou Team (4-1-4-1): 1-Liu Shibo; 45-Li Xuepeng (46′ 44-Rong Hao), 6-Li Yang, 5-Wu Shaocong(U23), 20-Wang Shilong(U23)(69′ 18-Fan Hengbo(U23));33-Cai Mingmin(U23)(69′ 39-Huang Guangliang(U23));15-Yan Dinghao;7-Wei Shihao,8-Zhang Xiuwei,15-Yan Dinghao,17-Yang Liyu;23-Li Jiaheng (U23) (46′ 28-Ling Jie (U23))

