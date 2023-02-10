Nelson Peltz dropped his proxy fight at Walt Disney Co. ( DIS ) after the company unveiled restructuring and cost-cutting plans.

Peltz said Thursday that the restructuring and cost-cutting moves Disney announced Wednesday are similar to the work he plans to push at the company.

“He said all the things we wanted him to do. Now they have to come down to action,” Peltz said of Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger.

The activist investor announced the surprise move earlier in an interview with CNBC.

