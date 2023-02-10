CCTV News (Focus Interview): Continue to focus on “New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement”. The report of the 20th National Congress pointed out that “the people’s army has always been a heroic army that the party and the people can fully trust. It has the confidence and ability to safeguard national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Have the confidence and ability to make greater contributions to world peace and development.” Today, let us walk into the military camps to experience their training and work.

This is a shooting range on an island in the Bohai Bay, and a live-fire training of a naval aviation unit in the northern theater is underway. The pilot drove the fighter plane all the way to maneuver and penetrate the defense. After reaching the airspace above the target shooting range, he quickly occupied a favorable shooting position and prepared to attack. At the ground tower, Fang Xinfu, the person in charge of the subject, carefully watched the air posture of the fighter.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, national defense and the military have made drastic reforms, reconstructing the leadership and command system of the People’s Army, the modern military force system, and the military policy system. It has been more than 5 years since the transformation and remodeling of a certain unit of the Naval Air Force. The organization framework has been completely restructured and the command mechanism has been completely straightened out. The person in charge of the course is the new training management backbone of a certain department of the Naval Air Force, which came into being along with the new generation of flight training syllabus in order to adapt to the new system of the army. Fang Xinfu was deeply touched by this.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that “it is necessary to comprehensively strengthen troop training and prepare for war, and improve the people’s army’s ability to win.” A certain naval aviation unit took the initiative to break professional barriers, optimize the training structure, and combine different types of combat forces for unified training, reducing command levels , There is only one purpose, and that is to make myself win more quickly, flexibly, accurately and efficiently. Not long ago, a day and night, real-armed confrontation exercise was launched in an airspace in the Yellow Sea. As the air mission commander, Li Xiaobing, the commander of the army, led several fighter planes and bombers to form multiple assault formations, and under the command and guidance of the air early warning aircraft, he carried out continuous strikes on the red side day and night.

“Practice for war”, training is actual combat.

In the South China Sea, a submarine detachment of the Navy in the Southern Theater Command was undergoing training. Suddenly, it received a notification from its superiors and started the “transition from training to combat” mode. The captain Wang Hailiang immediately commanded the submarine’s various positions to enter the combat state.

“From training to combat” mainly tests the emergency combat capability of submarines, and such situations have long become the norm. No matter how the task phase is changed, the officers and men of the whole ship “go out to fight when they set sail.”

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that “it is necessary to study and grasp the characteristics and laws of information-based and intelligent warfare.” This is especially important for submarine officers and soldiers. Submarine combat is “a hundred people wielding one gun”, and every link requires close coordination between all combat positions. In this detachment, including the engineers of the technical support brigade, the commanders of each boat, and the chief of business, it covers a group of talents. They gave full play to their respective professional advantages and carried out innovative research on training methods and tactics.

“Stay ready for the day, and prepare your troops for the horse”, every underwater voyage, every drill on the shore, and every innovation in training and warfare are the sharpening stones for the future battlefield. Stationed in the South China Sea of ​​the motherland, frequent combat readiness missions keep this submarine force always ready for battle.

In a surface-to-air missile battalion of the Central Theater Air Force, a build-up is underway. More than 60 years ago, they were the first surface-to-air missile units formed, and they shot down enemy planes many times in homeland air defense operations. In July 2022, this surface-to-air missile battalion was awarded the honorary title of “Model Surface-to-Air Missile Battalion” by the Central Military Commission. After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, this honorary army has strengthened the study and education of military history and strengthened the cultivation of fighting spirit. They have also become more and more aware that credit is not a hotbed for lying down, but a road to the next victory. higher and steeper “ladders”.

“According to the No. 1 plan”, as the order is issued, the officers and soldiers are assembled, and the combat readiness level is transferred to the air defense strike. The whole process is “silent command”, and the officers and soldiers of each combat unit act according to the plan, which saves time and avoids leaks. and password misinterpretation and other hidden dangers.

At night, in order to prevent the position from being exposed, not only must there be no sound, but there must also be no light. The officers and soldiers wore self-invented finger lamp erection equipment on their hands.

If you are called, you will come, if you come, you can fight, and if you fight, you will win. Honor belongs only to history, and to “return to zero” the honor will need to be won one victory after another in the future.

With the expansion of the scope of human activities and the development of national interests, the current military struggle space has gone beyond the traditional territorial land, territorial sea and airspace, and has continuously expanded to the deep sea, space, electromagnetic and other fields, and new fields and new qualities of combat power have also emerged as the times require. pregnancy. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that “build a strong strategic deterrent force system and increase the proportion of new-type combat forces in new domains.” Army aviation is a new-quality combat force. Army aviation has the advantages of flexible maneuvering, quick response, and precise strikes. A practical flight training has just ended, and the pilots discussed training topics such as tactical application, combat coordination, and air-ground integration.

Not long ago, a day and night live ammunition shooting drill was launched in the hinterland of Kunlun Mountains. The officers and soldiers used new theories and new ideas, and adopted a multi-machine formation combat mode. The Zhi-10, Zhi-8 and other multi-machines cooperated with each other to covertly penetrate the defense, and successfully attacked the enemy’s active forces on the ground.

Also on the snow-covered plateau, at an altitude of more than 3,500 meters, a practical emergency support drill is underway. The emergency support unit of a certain station of the Sichuan-Tibet Military Station of the Tibet Military Region moved after hearing the order, quickly completed the assembly of troops, loaded materials, and maneuvered to the western Sichuan plateau for exercises.

The mountain is high and the road is dangerous. While organizing officers and soldiers to clean up the falling rocks and clear the way, the emergency support team sent a cooking team to carry a portable field supply unit to attack the target area on foot. After clearing the road, the follow-up vehicles arrived immediately, and the officers and soldiers quickly camouflaged the vehicles based on the terrain and built a temporary supply station.

Officers and soldiers of a certain station of the Sichuan-Tibet military depot are stationed on the Sichuan-Tibet line with an average altitude of more than 3,000 meters all year round, providing food and accommodation for passing mission troops. On September 5, 2022, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred in Luding, Sichuan. Officers and soldiers rushed to the epicenter as soon as possible, and urgently opened temporary supply stations to provide hot food for the people in the disaster area and rescuers, which was widely praised by the people in the disaster area. It can be pulled out in a hurry and kept in a wartime. The officers and soldiers continue to solve the problem of plateau support, focus on building modern logistics, and improve the emergency support capabilities of the troops.

In the past ten years, reforms have strengthened the military, and the people’s army has undergone a new system, new structure, new layout, and new look. The level of modernization and actual combat capabilities have been significantly improved. The road to a strong army with Chinese characteristics has become wider and wider.

Comprehensively studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the People’s Army is speeding up its efforts to achieve the centenary goal of the army and create a new situation in the modernization of national defense and the army.

One by one barracks, every sentence made a solemn oath. A strong country must have a strong army, and a strong army can ensure national security. If we implement the Party’s thinking on building a strong army in the new era, implement the military strategic policy in the new era, adhere to the only fundamental standard of combat effectiveness, focus all our energy on fighting, focus all our work on fighting, and accelerate the improvement of our ability to win, we will surely be able to defend national sovereignty , security, and development interests, and complete the tasks entrusted by the party and the people.