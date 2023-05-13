Ingredients:

– 560 g of flour 0000

– 15 g of powdered milk

– 6g of salt

– 140 g of sugar

– 230 ml of water

– 60 g of egg (1 unit)

– 5 g vanilla essence

– 35 g butter

– 12 g of instant dry yeast (or 36 g of fresh yeast)

– 15 g of anise seeds ⠀

Preparation

First we put the yeast in the 230 ml of water plus 1 teaspoon of sugar and let it foam for 10 minutes. ⠀

In a bowl, place the flour, powdered milk, salt, sugar, egg, vanilla essence, and the water with the ready yeast, begin to integrate the ingredients until they form a somewhat rustic-looking dough. ⠀

Knead for about 5 minutes, add the butter and continue kneading for approximately another 15 minutes, until it is all integrated and a smooth dough is obtained, which has developed the gluten. ⠀

At that time add the anise seeds and knead a little until they are distributed throughout the dough. Take the dough and let it ferment covered for 60 minutes. ⠀

After that time, place the dough on the counter, degas and cut portions of 80 g or 40 g for smaller ones, cover all the portions and let rest for 5 minutes, then shape them into a bun and place them on a slightly buttered plate. ⠀

Cover the plate and let rise for another 60 min. Paint with egg, sprinkle with sugar, oven 180° 25/30 minutes.



