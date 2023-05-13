Home Entertainment Anise buns, an autumn recipe
Entertainment

Anise buns, an autumn recipe

by admin
Anise buns, an autumn recipe

Ingredients:
– 560 g of flour 0000
– 15 g of powdered milk
– 6g of salt
– 140 g of sugar
– 230 ml of water
– 60 g of egg (1 unit)
– 5 g vanilla essence
– 35 g butter
– 12 g of instant dry yeast (or 36 g of fresh yeast)
– 15 g of anise seeds ⠀

Preparation

First we put the yeast in the 230 ml of water plus 1 teaspoon of sugar and let it foam for 10 minutes. ⠀

In a bowl, place the flour, powdered milk, salt, sugar, egg, vanilla essence, and the water with the ready yeast, begin to integrate the ingredients until they form a somewhat rustic-looking dough. ⠀

Knead for about 5 minutes, add the butter and continue kneading for approximately another 15 minutes, until it is all integrated and a smooth dough is obtained, which has developed the gluten. ⠀

At that time add the anise seeds and knead a little until they are distributed throughout the dough. Take the dough and let it ferment covered for 60 minutes. ⠀

After that time, place the dough on the counter, degas and cut portions of 80 g or 40 g for smaller ones, cover all the portions and let rest for 5 minutes, then shape them into a bun and place them on a slightly buttered plate. ⠀

Cover the plate and let rise for another 60 min. Paint with egg, sprinkle with sugar, oven 180° 25/30 minutes.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

See also  Jing Ruyang's "Yan Yu Fu" is called the most beautiful oiran jqknews

Subscribe

You may also like

“Fast and Furious 10” “All-Star” Cast Stunning Appearance...

The ways of Burzaco: convicted in the US,...

The challenge of newspapers in the age of...

Breaking through years of contradictions, Dwayne Johnson confirms...

A’s come back in 10th against Rangers with...

Maserati, the Italian brothers who made Modena great

“We have to assume a more egalitarian path”

Sound Magic Releases Cadenza Woodwinds Woodwinds Collection

what was the event where it decompensated

Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS New Limited Custom Sneakers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy