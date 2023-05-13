Home News An accreditation for university teaching, what for?: Vicente Cuchillas
An accreditation for university teaching, what for?: Vicente Cuchillas

by admin
This Friday in the Plataforma program, the university teacher, Vicente Cuchillas, spoke about the announcement made by the Ministry of Education about an accreditation for teachers called, “Training, Certification and Recertification System for Professional Higher Education Professors”, which has as objective to train more than 10,5000 teachers.

He explained that the certification program has four modules: Neuroscience, Technology, Didactics and Evaluation, whose purpose is to have trained personnel, not only technically, but also with the skills they will use for the comprehensive training of their students.

“The goal is to train more than 10,500 professors who work in the higher education system, it is expected this year to certify between 3,000 and 3,500 professors”highlighted Chuchillas.

He added that the certification is valid for three years and at the end of that period the teachers will have to be re-accredited. The aspiration of the MINED is that in the next two years the training will become mandatory.

“At the moment, accreditation is not mandatory and it has not yet been considered to include it in the proposal for the new Higher Education Law”said Blades.

